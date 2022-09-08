NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend the Wells Fargo 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference

TULSA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) today announced that it will attend the Wells Fargo 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference in Nashville, Tennessee on September 7, 2022 – September 9, 2022. Members of NGL’s management team will participate in a series of one-on-one meetings with members of the investment community at the conference. The slide presentation referenced at the conference is available on NGL’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com on the “Presentations” sub-tab under the “Investor Relations” section.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership, is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products and transports, treats and disposes of produced water generated as part of the oil and natural gas production process. For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

