NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend the Wells Fargo 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference

TULSA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) today announced that it will attend the Wells Fargo 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference in Nashville, Tennessee on September 7, 2022 – September 9, 2022. Members of NGL’s management team will participate in a series of one-on-one meetings with members of the investment community at the conference. The slide presentation referenced at the conference is available on NGL’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com on the “Presentations” sub-tab under the “Investor Relations” section.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership, is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products and transports, treats and disposes of produced water generated as part of the oil and natural gas production process. For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

Contacts

Linda Bridges 918-481-1119

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

[email protected]
or

David Sullivan 918-481-1119

Vice President – Finance

[email protected]

Related Stories

Jscrambler to Highlight Client-Side Web Integrity at PCI Security Standards Council Community Meeting

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 08.09.2022

Press Release: Dupixent® (dupilumab) late-breaking Phase 3 data at EADV 2022 showed significant improvements in signs and symptoms of prurigo nodularis

Blue Water Vaccines to Present In Person and via Webcast at H.C. Wainwright’s 24th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY

OKYO Pharma Limited Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report®

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Presents Positive Data from Phase 2 INSPIRE Trial in 22q at The Society for the Study of Behavioural Phenotypes (SSBP) 24th International Research Symposium

You may have missed

Jscrambler to Highlight Client-Side Web Integrity at PCI Security Standards Council Community Meeting

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 08.09.2022

Press Release: Dupixent® (dupilumab) late-breaking Phase 3 data at EADV 2022 showed significant improvements in signs and symptoms of prurigo nodularis

Blue Water Vaccines to Present In Person and via Webcast at H.C. Wainwright’s 24th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY

OKYO Pharma Limited Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report®

error: Content is protected !!