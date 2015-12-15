Komodo Health Appoints Lauren Stahl as Head of Sales

Appointment Strengthens Sales Operating Model To Accelerate Growth, Increase Productivity, and Intensify Focus on Key Markets

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Healthcare technology company Komodo Health today announced that Lauren Stahl has been appointed as the company’s Vice President and Head of Sales, effective immediately. In this capacity, Stahl’s responsibilities include sales team leadership across Komodo’s entire portfolio of customers, overseeing operational strategy to drive business efficiencies amid year-over-year growth and market expansion.





As Komodo’s new Head of Sales, Stahl will oversee the company’s entire sales organization, with responsibilities for driving business and revenue growth as Komodo scales its offerings and footprint across more than a dozen market segments. Today’s appointment is the latest example of strategic business enhancements being made to power the next phase of innovation, growth, and productivity for the company. The new sales structure will further optimize business development and customer collaboration opportunities as the company introduces new capabilities across its technology platform and software applications.

“Lauren has demonstrated an exceptional track record of deepening customer relationships and unlocking new market and customer sales channels,” said Aswin Chandrakantan, MD, Chief Operating Officer at Komodo Health. “As Komodo continues to invest in its end-to-end technology platform, having Lauren at the helm of our sales teams will only further accelerate our efforts to put Komodo’s best-in-class technology platform and patient-centric insights in the hands of organizations across Life Sciences, payers, government entities, and more.”

Stahl has been driving value for Komodo and its customers for more than three years, quickly rising through the ranks as an individual sales executive to their most recent position as Komodo’s Vice President of Healthcare Sales, where Lauren and their team focused on strategic partnerships with a variety of healthcare innovators to deliver data-driven impact for health plans, digital marketers, consultancies, and more. In this new role overseeing Komodo’s entire sales organization, Stahl will serve as a key sales leader to deliver impact in new market segments and continue to drive hypergrowth revenue for the company.

“I’m humbled and inspired to expand my leadership responsibilities and am eager to continue building on the company’s success and impact in the market,” said Stahl. “Representing Komodo means being a champion for how we are redefining the way healthcare and Life Sciences companies drive innovation into the market. Our technology platform and solutions empower our customers to transform extraordinary amounts of data into rich and meaningful insights that can improve health outcomes.”

Stahl brings nearly 15 years of deep healthcare expertise to this new role, along with extensive financial and sales knowledge drawn from their career on Wall Street and leadership at several digital health companies. Before joining Komodo, Stahl was Head of Customer Success at Datavant, and was previously the CEO and founder of Sparkite, a company focused on addiction and substance abuse aftercare treatment.

Komodo Health is a technology platform company creating the new standard for real-world data and analytics by pairing the industry’s most complete view of patient encounters with enterprise software and machine learning that connects the dots between individual patient journeys and large-scale health outcomes. Across Life Sciences, payer, provider, and developers, we help our customers unearth patient-centric insights at scale — marrying clinical data with advanced algorithms and AI-powered software solutions to inform decision making, close gaps in care, address disease burden, and help the enterprise create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit komodohealth.com.

