KwikClick, Inc. Announces Plans To Uplist To OTCQB Markets; Completes Required Filings To Facilitate Process

Bountiful, Utah–(Newsfile Corp. – September 14, 2022) – KwikClick, Inc. (OTC Pink: KWIK), is pleased to announce that it will begin the process for moving off the OTC Pink Sheets and uplisting to the OTCQB. The Company has completed and submitted the required application to facilitate the planned uplist.

The Company believes that the move to the OTCQB will provide enhanced investor benefits including higher reporting standards, greater access to analyst coverage and news services, and more comprehensive compliance requirements. The OTCQB is considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an “established public market” for determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC. The OTC Pink is not considered as such, and most broker dealers will not trade or recommend OTC Pink stocks. Because the OTCQB dramatically increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements, most broker dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB.

Historically, companies that have made the move up to the OTCQB® tier have experienced increased investor awareness, greater liquidity and visibility of their common stock.

Matt Williams, KwikClick, Inc. President, said, “Uplisting to the OTCQB will assist our company in providing greater shareholder value. It will allow us to achieve greater market visibility along with increased trading liquidity within the investment community. We look forward to showcasing our company to a larger audience of domestic and international investors.” Mr. Williams added, “Uplisting to OTCQB is the first of several exciting advancements planned. We believe that while this is just the first step toward a NASDAQ listing, it provides immediate market credibility to expedite our mission to become a global E-commerce player.”

For More Information See: OTCQB Eligibility Requirements at https://www.otcmarkets.com

About OTC Markets Group and the OTCQB® Venture Market:

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates financial markets for 11,000 U.S.and global securities. We organize these securities into three markets based on the quality and timeliness of information a company provides to investors: the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market. We utilize the power of technology to make markets more efficient, empowering a broad range of companies to improve their investor experience – all without the cost, complexity and resource drain common with an exchange listing.

The OTCQB® Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting, have a minimum bid price of $0.01, may not be in bankruptcy and must undergo an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

For more information about KwikClick, Inc., please visit our website at kwik.com.

About KwikClick Inc.

KWIKClick is a social software platform developed to connect sellers with buyers (participants) while merging the benefits of social media marketing with the intense power of individual affiliate marketing typically associated only with network marketing organizations. The free account has the potential to turn all social media activity into a product solicitation on behalf of sellers in an unobtrusive manner. Furthermore, the app allows participants to be compensated for all sales resulting from referring any product or service they wish to promote actively or passively as they correspond socially, through mobile devices, or online. Visit us at kwik.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2022. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” and “would” or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management’s best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kwik Click Marketing:

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136899