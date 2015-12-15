Eastern Europe’s Largest Crypto Exchange Zonda Expands to Denmark

Zonda, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Eastern and Central Europe, continues its global expansion with the addition of a new Danish office.

Tallinn, Estonia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 14, 2022) – Zonda, is continuing to make inroads across the continent with Denmark next on its list.

The latest addition to Zonda’s growing list of corporate locations lies in the center of Copenhagen. The opening of the facility demonstrates Zonda’s ambitions to become synonymous with crypto in Northern Europe, just as it is in the east and central regions. The Danish office will support a team of developers who will be working with CTO Jakob Lundqvist to build out Zonda’s technical capabilities.

“Working as a CTO, it’s important to have the use of a dedicated office where I can collaborate closely with our skilled team members, especially when so much work today is done remotely,” said Jakob Lundqvist. “Our modern, fully-equipped office provides the perfect location to focus on advancing Zonda’s technological aspirations and developing the tools needed to compete on the world stage.”

Zonda aims to be not only the most well-regulated exchange in Europe but also one of the most technologically advanced. Its current ecosystem includes offerings for both individual and corporate clients, a ZondaPay app for retailers, and Zonda Academy for training purposes. At the forefront of new developments is a focus on security and customer safety and with a skilled tech team operating out of its Danish office, Zonda is better prepared than ever to deliver on these goals.

The opening of the Danish office is just one of several other key expansion efforts from Zonda, including a recent move into the Italian market and regulatory approval to operate in Canada. Next on the agenda is the procurement of additional licenses to operate in the UK and Switzerland.

​​About Zonda

Established in 2014, Zonda is one of the largest digital asset investment platforms in Europe with over 1 million users. Traders can swap over 60 coins and tokens in pairs with traditional currencies (EUR, USD, GBP and PLN), stablecoins (USDT and USDC), and BTC and ETH. Zonda is on a mission to democratize access to cryptocurrency. The company’s ambition is to develop simple intuitive tools, education programmes, and regulatory frameworks that will help its customers to trade and spend confidently from a position of strength.

Learn more: zondaglobal.com

