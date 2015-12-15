Sumo Logic Adds Cloud SIEM to FedRAMP-Moderate Offering

Reinforces Partnership with CloudHesive to Improve Cybersecurity Posture for Higher Education & Research Institutions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced that Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM is now available as part of the Sumo Logic FedRAMP®-Moderate offering. With this designation, Sumo Logic becomes the first cloud-native SIEM to deliver insights into on-premises and cloud environments for public sector organizations to help them navigate the growing global threat landscape.

Sumo Logic also announced that it expanded its partnership with CloudHesive , a leading cloud-based Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP). CloudHesive will use Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM to strengthen the security posture for data and digital services required by the federal government security protocol – Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification 2.0 (CMMC). The announcement was made at the company’s sixth annual Illuminate 2022 user conference being held virtually September 13-14.

“The public sector is advancing to deliver rapid innovation, reliable processes, and ensure secure, agile delivery,” said George Gerchow, CSO and SVP of IT, Sumo Logic. “Our relationship with CloudHesive is a natural step forward to help federal and public sector agencies. Together, we will bring cloud-native technologies to enable public sector and higher education institutions to make the right investments, navigate complexity and realize value quickly.”

FedRAMP and CMMC 2.0 reflect the government’s focus on security transformation. FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies. Today, nearly 30 government agencies already use the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™. By adding Cloud SIEM to the FedRAMP-Moderate offering, Sumo Logic demonstrates its commitment to supporting public sector agencies’ monitoring, privacy and security requirements for critical data.

The CMMC was established by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) to provide guidelines around security-critical data and digital assets for all entities that interact with the DOD. CMMC recently launched its 2.0 model that requires higher education and research facilities that interact with the DOD and hold, store and process data to comply by October 1, 2025.

“Every public service is vulnerable in the age of digitization; higher education institutions are not exempt and have increasingly become a target of ransomware attacks. The CMMC 2.0 is an important move to protect sensitive information stored by the public sector and our national security,” said Patrick Hannah, CTO, CloudHesive. “Sumo Logic, also a longtime AWS partner, has collaborated with CloudHesive since 2015 and will help our public sector customers comply with security requirements now and in the future with Cloud SIEM.”

In addition to FedRAMP-Moderate Authorization, Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM recently achieved AWS Security Competency status. These designations demonstrate the confidence in Sumo Logic to accelerate secure, safe digital transformation.

Sumo Logic & CloudHesive Public Sector Partners

