Lattice Semiconductor Appoints Raejeanne Skillern to Board of Directors

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the appointment of Raejeanne Skillern to the Company’s Board of Directors and Compensation Committee. Ms. Skillern brings 28 years of experience in the enterprise and cloud computing market to the position, with an established track record of leading and growing high-profile businesses.

Ms. Skillern currently serves as President, Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) at Flex, a leading technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions company. In this role, she oversees the delivery of Flex’s design and manufacturing solutions, integration services, and global deployment models for leading cloud, datacenter, and communications solutions providers.

Prior to joining Flex in 2019, Ms. Skillern was with Intel Corporation for twenty-five years in a number of senior leadership roles, including vice president of the Data Center Group and general manager of the Cloud Service Provider Platform Group.

Ms. Skillern holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science from Pepperdine University, and an MBA from Marylhurst University.

Jeff Richardson, Lattice’s Chairman of the Board, commented, “Raejeanne Skillern is an excellent addition to our Board of Directors. Raejeanne’s extensive experience growing multi-billion-dollar businesses and increasing shareholder value will be valuable as Lattice continues to execute on its long-term growth strategy.”

