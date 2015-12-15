David Vandivier Appointed Executive Director of the Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy

Vandivier will help build the Psaros Center into the preeminent destination for unbiased expertise at the intersection of finance and policy following the Psaros family’s recent transformational gift

Psaros Center’s annual Financial Markets Quality (FMQ) Conference to feature CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam, SEC Chair Gary Gensler, Senator Cynthia Lummis and other leading policymakers, market participants and scholars

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business (“Psaros Center”) announced today the appointment of David Vandivier as executive director. Vandivier brings over two decades of experience at the highest levels of financial policy to the new role, including in the White House, U.S. Treasury Department, U.S. Senate and, most recently, BNY Mellon, where he was Co-Head of Government Affairs.

The appointment of David Vandivier follows a transformational $11 million gift from Michael and Robin Psaros to establish the newly renamed Psaros Center as the preeminent destination for unbiased expertise at the intersection of finance and policy.

“We are thrilled to welcome David into this new executive director role,” said Reena Aggarwal, founding director of the Psaros Center and the Robert E. McDonough Professor of Business Administration and Finance. “With deep financial policy expertise developed in both the public and private sectors, David is the ideal person to help lead the Psaros Center’s continued growth. I look forward to working closely with David as we expand and accelerate our delivery of world-class research and markets expertise to the financial policy community as well as to Georgetown students and faculty.”

“This is an exceptionally exciting time to be joining the Psaros Center,” Vandivier said. “With the support and vision of the Psaros family, we have an opportunity to build on the excellent work of Reena Aggarwal and her colleagues over the last decade. The Psaros Center has always fostered high-quality, solutions-driven dialogue on the future of global finance, and I could not be more excited to be able to do that on a whole new scale, beginning with our annual Financial Markets Quality Conference this October.”

Before joining BNY Mellon in 2015, Vandivier was senior advisor to the commissioner at the Internal Revenue Service and chief of staff at the Council of Economic Advisers in the Obama White House. Previously, he was deputy assistant secretary for budget and tax at the U.S. Treasury Department and director of strategic planning and outreach on the U.S. Senate Budget Committee. He holds an M.Sc. from the London School of Economics and a B.A. from Franklin College of Indiana.

The Psaros Center’s annual Financial Markets Quality (FMQ) Conference is the premier event for policymakers, market participants and scholars to discuss critical issues related to financial regulation and global markets. On October 14, 2022, the FMQ will convene leading authorities on a range of timely topics, including digital asset policy, cryptocurrency legislation, ESG & climate disclosure and market structure. Featured speakers include Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chair Rostin Behnam, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler, and U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), among many others. To register for the FMQ Conference, visit https://finpolicy.georgetown.edu/financial-markets-quality-conference/.

About the Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy

The Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy addresses the urgent financial markets issues of today – and informs the future of global finance. Based in Washington, D.C. at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, the Psaros Center brings together industry practitioners and policymakers through nonpartisan, solutions-driven platforms.

The Psaros Center has a legacy of impact – from its origins following the 2008 financial crisis, to its ongoing expertise in financial markets, disruptive technology, and corporate governance. The Psaros Center produces vital thought leadership: conducting original research, sharing its learnings widely, and teaching the next generation of finance and policy leaders. For more information on the Psaros Center, please visit the website: https://finpolicy.georgetown.edu.

