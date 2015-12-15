reAlpha Appoints Jorge Aldecoa as President

Veteran real estate executive brings significant experience to accelerate growth of the company’s short-term rental portfolio

DUBLIN, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–reAlpha, an AI-powered real estate technology and investment company with a goal to empower everyone with the ability to invest in the $1.2 trillion global short-term rental market, is pleased to announce the appointment of veteran real estate investor and operator Jorge Aldecoa as President of reAlpha Asset Management Inc (DBA reAlpha Homes). This strategic hire strengthens reAlpha’s executive leadership team as the company looks to accelerate its investment activity.

Mr. Aldecoa brings to reAlpha more than 15 years of experience scaling and operating sizeable residential real estate platforms. Over the course of his distinguished career, Mr. Aldecoa has held senior positions at leading real estate investment companies where he helped build and effectively manage multi-billion-dollar portfolios. At reAlpha, Mr. Aldecoa will utilize his expertise and relationships to advance the company’s strategy of acquiring high-quality, well-located experiential and rent-ready short-term rental properties.

“Jorge is a highly accomplished executive who brings a wealth of relevant experience that will contribute meaningfully to our growth initiatives and long-term success,” said Giri Devanur, CEO of reAlpha. “As a forward-thinker with a track record of value creation, Jorge’s leadership, knowledge and diverse skillset will help us prudently deploy capital and enhance our operating capabilities. We look forward to benefiting from these added capabilities as our pipeline of investment opportunities continues to expand.”

Prior to joining reAlpha, Mr. Aldecoa served as Vice President of Operations for Transcendent Electra and Managing Broker of Transcendent Electra Realty & BUSB Realty. In these roles, he led the creation and implementation of a property management platform to facilitate the acquisition and management of 2,200 newly constructed single-family rental homes. Prior to this, Aldecoa held the positions of Chief Investment Officer and Interim Chief Operating Officer at Firm Capital American Realty Partners. Mr. Aldecoa also served as a Regional Vice President at Invitation Homes (Nasdaq: INVH), where he led the property management of a $1 billion portfolio. Mr. Aldecoa earned his Bachelor of Science with a focus in property management and residential development from Florida State University.

“I’ve admired the work being done by reAlpha to democratize the short-term rental economy,” said Mr. Aldecoa. “The company’s talent, differentiated value proposition and proprietary technology position it to be a leader in this rapidly growing space, and I couldn’t be more excited to help positively influence the company’s trajectory. With a clear plan and the right team in place, reAlpha is poised to accomplish great things.”

About reAlpha:

reAlpha is building a digital real estate investing platform that enables its members to simplify wealth creation opportunities through investments in vacation homes while striving to deliver exceptional guest experiences. reAlpha sources and scores properties from the wholesale market using a proprietary AI-driven algorithm called reAlphaBRAIN. It then predicts the viability of each property for the short-term rental market, as well as the projected long-term value. reAlpha’s business plan contemplates eventually allowing investors to buy equity in specific properties, providing opportunities for short-term passive income generation via Airbnb, as well as equity-driven capital appreciation. reAlpha is based in Dublin, Ohio. For more information, please visit www.realpha.com/.

