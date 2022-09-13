LBank Weekly Listing Report, 13th September 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – September 15, 2022) – As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

Project: STSR

Listing date: 13th September

Key words: Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website: http://satelstar.io/

About:

SatelStar is aiming to be a satellite base broadcasting services world wide leveraging the efficiency and cost effectiveness of Blockchain. SatelStar also targets to launch 2nd and 3rd satellites at a higher orbit for an advanced and higher quality services.

Project: MNTL

Listing date: 13th September

Key words: Listed on osmosis, ERC20

Official Website: https://assetmantle.one/

About:

$MNTL is governance and staking token securing the MantleChain along with supporting the MantlePlace (NFT marketplace) transactions: minting, trading, royalties, and fees. Initially, the token will also help bootstrap genesis creators, liquidity provision, and NFT minting and trading activities through retroactive rewards and airdrops. The token will also used for bootstrapping the curation of the platform (via Mantle DAO) which plays an integral role in an NFT marketplace governance.

Project: GAND

Listing date: 14th September

Key words: Listed on Coincred,Coinlord, Indoex, Mainnet

Official Website: https://www.gandercoin.com/

About:

GanderCoin is a modernistic peer-to-peer based electronic cash. It launched in the market as India’s first and foremost digital coin. The goal of GanderCoin is to introduce a completely new form of payment to the cryptocurrency industry. It is supported by Scrypt encryption.

Project: XRD

Listing date: 14th September

Key words: listed on bitfinex, gate, mexc,xt, digifinex, Mainnet

Official Website: https://www.radixdlt.com/

About:

Radix is the only smart contract platform that started from the problem of how to decentralize the $400 trillion global financial system and worked backwards from that objective. After more than 9 years of research, testing, and focused development, Radix is poised to take the world of DeFi by storm with Scrypto, its intuitive asset-oriented programming language; Radix Engine, the world’s first programmable DeFi engine; and Cerberus, a consensus algorithm that can support unlimited scalability and atomic composability.

Project: MBH

Listing date: 14th September

Key words: Gamefi, listed on pancake, BSC

Official Website: https://www.marbleheroes.co/

About:

MBH is a functional multi-utility token that is a core of exchange between participants in the Marble Heroes P2E. MBH is required to buy ammunition or energy for the game and to upgrade NFT characters. MBH is also used as the economic incentive which will be distributed to encourage users to exert efforts towards contribution and participation in the ecosystem on the Marble Heroes. MBH tokens will be provided to players and creators as an incentive to continue to develop the game and the surrounding communities.

Project: MMAI

Listing date: 14th September

Key words: Metaverse, listed on Uniswap, Bitmart, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.metamonkey.ai/

About:

Metamonkey AI can integrate real-world AI technology into any metaverse. Metamonkey AI offers solutions for companies to enhance user experiences and generate new revenue streams with Metamonkey AI’s proprietary AI software and applications. Real World AI Technology Solutions for The Metaverse.

Project: SOLAS

Listing date: 15th September

Key words: NFT, Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://solashc.com

About:

Solas is a project to create a blockchain-based smart healthcare network. The key part of this is personal health record (PHR) data, which is a key part of the solar ecosystem. Solas wants to collect medical data managed by existing medical institutions through consultation and DPHR (Decentralized Personal Health Record) through DID (Decentralized identifiers), reducing mutual information asymmetry through data, and allowing access and sharing of medical and health records.

Project: ARIX

Listing date: 15th September

Key words: Listed on FInexbox, Pancake, BSC

Official Website: https://arix.exchange/

About:

ARIX token is a revenue-generating coin that allows parties to transact business and receive revenues on the platform. Arix dex it’s internet DEX. The revenues will automatically be transmitted into ARIX token holders’ accounts once the trade is concluded. In this regard, ARIX anticipates generating interest whenever a successful transaction takes place on the platform.

Project: RBTR

Listing date: 15th September

Key words: DEFI, listed on Pancake, Biswap, BSC

Official Website: https://rbtr.info/

About:

The RBTR token is usable in arbitrage platforms where users can use a native arbitrage engine to find and exploit arbitrage opportunities across cryptocurrency platforms. Like rubot.info, pumpsignal.io, ukrobo.com and robot.trade. RBTR token supported in both Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 platforms. Web 2.0 for arbitrage in centralized exchanges and Web 3.0 for decentralized exchanges. Users must pay 1 RBTR token to see each arbitrage trade signal.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings – 5th September to 12th September, 2022

Name: MZS

Weekly gain: 1000%

Official Website: https://www.metaparadise.life/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mzs/usdt

Name: MTB

Weekly gain: 166%

Official Website: http://metabridgepaper.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mtb/usdt

Name: ECTR

Weekly gain: 2625%

Official Website: http://eceltron.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ectr/usdt

Name: COC

Weekly gain:31%

Official Website: https://www.coinofchampions.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/coc/usdt

Name: GTRX

Weekly gain: 2900%

Official Website: http://gtrax.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gtrx/usdt

Name: WINGS

Weekly gain: 1143%

Official Website: http://web.wings-plat.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/wings/usdt

Name: ONTP

Weekly gain: 14100%

Official Website: http://ontpay.io/index_eng.html

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ontp/usdt

Name: MTRM

Weekly gain: 26%

Official Website: https://mirandus.game/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mtrm/usdt

Name: MFI

Weekly gain: 74%

Official Website: https://metfi.io

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mfi/usdt

Name: VNES

Official Website: https://vanesse.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/vnes/usdt

Name: STD

Official Website: https://steedtoken.net/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/std/usdt

