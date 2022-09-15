XPOP Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – September 15, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed XPOP on September 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the XPOP/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, XPOP aims to change the entertainment industry that combines diverse cultures with its entertainment platform XETA, NFT services, P2E games, and more. Its native token XPOP has been listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 (UTC+8) on September 14, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing XPOP Entertainment

The XPOP project introduces a new system that uses blockchain to share benefits to the entertainment ecosystem. Through a more transparent and innovative platform, it aims to lead to a larger industry for each participant in the entertainment industry, such as artists, fans, planners, and producers.

The services of XPOP will include ownership of content, protected transactions such as copyright compensation, and transaction transparency. XPOP will also provide smooth communication between creators and consumers of all digital content around the world, providing the entertainment industry with a safe and efficient ecosystem.

XETA is a K-POP entertainment blockchain platform provided by XPOP Entertainment, it consists of XPOP Blockchain, XETA NFT, and Play-to-Earn (P2E) platform Dragon Legend. The technology composition of XPOP Blockchain is composed of 3 layers: Blockchain layer, Interface layer, and Service layer. The blockchain layer is the Polkadot Parachain technology based on Substrate-EVM. The service layer includes NFT ownership, copyright, neighboring rights verification method, secondary copyright management, payment settlement, fee, compensation, and Digital Contents DeFi Service.

All services provided by XETA is based on XETA NFT, including music, K-POP NFT, game, webtoon and more. With XETA NFT, XETA provides a platform called Marketplace X where anyone can easily publish music and become an artist, check and purchase the NFT of their favorite artists, earn subscription revenue by purchasing music from their favorite artists with NFT, support upcoming artists or enjoy mainstream tracks, and more. It also provides a P2E platform called Dragon Legend for global market, where users can purchase dragon eggs and nurture even legendary dragons.

The XPOP project is a new growth project for the distribution of digital content and the decentralization of the entertainment industry. It is the first project where excellent technology and business fields meet and will develop into a project that provides a global space of entertainment.

About XPOP Token

XPOP is the native token of the XPOP Entertainment ecosystem that can be used for digital content token transaction, distribution, and reward, advertisement/marketing payments, transaction fee (with discounts applied when using XPOP token), participation in the ecosystem for revenue distribution of transactions within the XPOP Entertainment market (Marketplace, NFT, Metaverse), and voting rights for influencing the governance of XPOP blockchain.

The XPOP token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 (UTC+8) on September 14, 2022, investors who are interested in the XPOP Entertainment investment can easily buy and sell XPOP token on LBank Exchange right now.

