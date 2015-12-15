LeBron’s Bold Plan To Play Alongside ‘Chosen Sons’ Detailed in Sports Illustrated Magazine

Inside the Issue, On Sale Now: Yankees’ Aaron Judge coming into his own at just the right time; Gabriel Taylor honors brother Sean Taylor’s football legacy 15 years after his tragic death; The New York Mets suddenly look a whole lot less dysfunctional; Record-setting endurance wheelchair racer Ian Mackay sets sights on a world record; and more

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LeBron James has a grand plan to play in the NBA with his 17-year-old son Bronny… and maybe 15-year-old son Bryce too. The trio was shot exclusively in LeBron’s Akron, Ohio high school gym and broke records as the most viewed Sports Illustrated Daily Cover this summer. The King explained his audacious plan with Chris Ballard, adding that they don’t give a damn what anyone thinks of that dream, in the October Sports Illustrated issue on newsstands and at SI.com/issues today, with additional features below.





October Issue Features

Their Decision: LeBron James isn’t done dreaming: Chris Ballard takes us inside LeBron’s plan to end his career by playing alongside his son (or sons?) in the NBA.

LeBron James isn’t done dreaming: Chris Ballard takes us inside LeBron’s plan to end his career by playing alongside his son (or sons?) in the NBA. Aaron Judge: According to Tom Verducci, the easy narrative is that Aaron Judge bet big on himself when he rejected a mammoth contract offer from the Yankees before this season. But maybe it’s not a gamble if, after years of work and study, he’s a hitting master coming into his own at just the right time.

According to Tom Verducci, the easy narrative is that Aaron Judge bet big on himself when he rejected a mammoth contract offer from the Yankees before this season. But maybe it’s not a gamble if, after years of work and study, he’s a hitting master coming into his own at just the right time. He Plays For Sean: It’s been 15 years since Washington Commanders safety Sean Taylor was shot and killed by burglars in his home, a tragedy that sparked an outpouring of support across the country. Now his younger brother Gabriel is honoring Sean’s football legacy—and creating his own as a defensive back at Rice University according to Alex Prewitt.

It’s been 15 years since Washington Commanders safety Sean Taylor was shot and killed by burglars in his home, a tragedy that sparked an outpouring of support across the country. Now his younger brother Gabriel is honoring Sean’s football legacy—and creating his own as a defensive back at Rice University according to Alex Prewitt. New York Mets: New York’s other team is poised to play in October, thanks to a turnaround project by new Mets owner Steve Cohen’s efforts to transform a bumbling franchise. Stephanie Apstein investigates if one competent season erases decades of dysfunction.

New York’s other team is poised to play in October, thanks to a turnaround project by new Mets owner Steve Cohen’s efforts to transform a bumbling franchise. Stephanie Apstein investigates if one competent season erases decades of dysfunction. Roll With It: More than a decade ago, an avid cyclist named Ian Mackay was paralyzed in a horrific bike crash. Now he finds happiness and inspires others by getting back on the road—as a record-setting endurance wheelchair racer, by Joseph Bien-Kahn.

Also in this issue:

As four iconic female athletes retire this fall, SI says goodbye with a photo tribute to Serena Williams, Sue Bird, Allyson Felix and Sylvia Fowles.

Longtime SI writer/editor Jerry Kirshenbaum remembers a momentous Munich night 50 years ago: his dinner with Mark Spitz hours after the swimmer won his seventh gold medal of the Olympics, and hours before a brutal terrorist attack that changed the Games forever.

SI Gameplan: Mark Bechtel on a new collection of football photos from longtime photographer Michael Zagaris.

Richard Johnson on five college coaches sitting on the hot seat this fall.

Point after: Shohei Ohtani’s incredible two-way encore performance.

