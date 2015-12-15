White Hilt Capital Backed Omrao Ltd. Expands Its Energy Operations in EU in a Private Credit Transaction

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – September 15, 2022) – Omrao Trading, a U.K.-based energy trading firm announced agreements with White Hilt Capital, a U.S.-EU-based global financial institution for credit facilities that extend the natural gas trading capabilities of Omrao Trading. The scope of this agreement with credit facilities provided by White Hilt Capital gives further capacity for Omrao Trading to engage in natural gas physical settlement with appropriate capital market hedge options to expand its business revenue to $2.72 billion a year, said Robert Smith, the Principal Partner at Omrao Trading.

Given the current macro landscape of the global economy in reference to event-driven impacts on the energy sector and the general state of the markets from a monetary policy perspective, we see the delivery of natural gas to Europe as a critical strategic and market gap aligned with the values of White Hilt Capital and our commitment to securing market infrastructures between the tandem markets that we operate in, said David Mazaheri, Managing Partner of White Hilt Capital.

The definitive agreements between Omrao Trading and White Hilt Capital emphasize the commitments of White Hilt Capital to ESG-R (ESG – Rated) with weighted importance across all three pillars of ESG implemented across the energy sector, including capital expenditure for sustainable delivery of natural gas globally.

About White Hilt Capital: White Hilt Capital is a global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, and investment management. The company has a presence in New York, Rome, London, and Washington, DC.

About Omrao Trading: Omrao Trading is a U.K.-based subsidiary of Omrao LTD, a global oil and gas trading firm, focusing on oil and natural gas physical settlement and delivery. Omrao has a presence in the U.K., and Switzerland.

