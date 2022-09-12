LiveVox to Showcase Compliance-Focused Omnichannel Contact Center Capabilities at LEND360

LiveVox’s single pane of glass offering mitigates risk, maximizes performance, reduces customer effort, and increases the bottom line

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LVOX—LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, will be sponsoring and exhibiting at LEND360, the annual summit for leaders in online lending, in booth 405. The event will take place September 12-14 at the Marriot Downtown Magnificent Mile in Chicago, Illinois. LiveVox will be showcasing its digital messaging, practical AI, CRM, and Workforce Engagement Management solutions, among other tools for the fintech and lending market.

“The lending market, and fintech industry more broadly, has seen an increase in digital users and data in recent years as consumers have adopted digital banking technologies and engaged with these organizations across a number of channels,” said Louis Summe, CEO and co-founder of LiveVox. “Given the breadth of new users, data, and options available in the space, customer experience has never been more important. We’re proud to showcase our solutions for the lending industry this year at LEND360 – from our purpose-built CRM to our AI-powered virtual agents that can integrate with any ACD and be scored and tuned using our speech analytics engine.”

With the influx of data streams into the lending sphere, organizations will need digital tools capable of delivering a quality customer experience while mitigating risk. LiveVox combines compliance-focused omnichannel outreach with a range of capabilities that empowers agents and drives operational efficiency so brands can deliver a better experience for customers. From payment reminders and account alerts, to self-service options and two-way conversations, agents can quickly initiate and respond to customers on their chosen channel while maintaining a high-level of personalization and insight across the entire journey.

LiveVox, a platinum sponsor of the conference, will host a reception on Tuesday, September 13 from 5 to 6:30pm CT in the exhibit hall. To learn more about LiveVox’s contact center solutions and meet with the Company at LEND360, click here.

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a next generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion omnichannel interactions a year. By seamlessly unifying blended omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WEM capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to mitigate compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 650 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta; Columbus; Denver; St. Louis; Medellin, Colombia; and Bangalore, India. To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us at @LiveVox or visit livevox.com.

