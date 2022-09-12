Unbabel Announces LangOps Universe 2022, Featuring Former NASA Astronaut and Global CX Experts

Unbabel’s annual LangOps Universe event will provide useful business advice for companies building custom CX strategies to streamline all touchpoints of the customer journey

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unbabel (https://unbabel.com/), the AI-powered Language Operations (LangOps) platform that helps businesses deliver multilingual customer experience (CX) at scale, is announcing its second annual LangOps Universe, which is taking place in-person and online on November 2nd.

Playing on universal expansion and the transformational impact of Language Operations, Unbabel’s Big Bang theme will feature sessions providing support to enterprise businesses and CX professionals. Attendees will be given valuable insights on how to successfully, and cost-effectively, build out custom global CX strategies that resonate across any market.

Coinciding the same week as Web Summit in Lisbon, LangOps Universe 2022 will host speakers from leading brands around the world across panels, fireside chats, and networking events.

Notable speakers featured at the event will include:

Keynote speaker Mike Massimino, former NASA astronaut and New York Times best-selling author

Zendesk’s Product Solutions Manager, Kolten Kittleson

Farfetch’s Head of ROI & Optimization, Rogério Correia

Springer Nature’s VP of Global Customer Service, Dominic Pettit

Dixa’s VP of CX Excellence, Tue Søttrup

Mouser Electronic’s Director of Web Solutions, Matt Madderra

Unbabel has a proven record in supporting global organizations with its Language Operations platform. Its hybrid approach to CX is utilized by leading global brands, including Booking.com and Nestle.

“We are ecstatic that LangOps is growing as a category, earning a place in Gartner’s 2022 Hype Cycle report, and this recognition shows us that LangOps is on the path to transforming and streamlining the CX industry,” said Sophie Vu, CMO of Unbabel. “At LangOps Universe, we want to provide the knowledge that businesses need to adopt the LangOps approach so that they too can create multilingual CX strategies that will resonate with their global markets.”

Tickets to LangOps Universe 2022 are available here: https://unbabel.com/langops-universe/year-2022/

About Unbabel

Unbabel eliminates language barriers so that businesses can thrive across cultures and geographies.

The company’s Language Operations platform blends advanced artificial intelligence with humans in the loop, for fast, efficient, high-quality translations that get smarter over time. Unbabel helps enterprises grow into new global markets and builds customer trust by creating more consistent, high-quality multilingual customer experiences across marketing and customer service.

Based in San Francisco, Calif., Unbabel works with leading brands such as Booking.com, Nestle, Panasonic, Patagonia, and UPS, to communicate effortlessly with customers around the world, no matter what language they speak.

