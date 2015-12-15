Logility Customers Receive 2022 Women in Supply Chain Award

Logility Congratulates Sherry Boley of ORBIS and Maria Dalmau of Intertape Polymer Group

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SCM–Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, today announced that Sherry Boley, Director of Sales & Operations Planning, ORBIS Corporation, and Maria Dalmau, Senior Manager of Supply Chain Continuous Improvement, Intertape Polymer Group, have been named winners of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain Award.

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. This year’s list includes individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today’s—and tomorrow’s—challenges.

“When I launched this award three years ago, I was prepared for an uphill battle. I was envisioning a long road ahead in getting the supply chain industry educated enough as to why it was important to recognize women in the supply chain. But, this award, the winners and those who submitted nominations—both men and women—is a testament that supply chain organizations were already recognizing their female leaders; they just needed a better platform,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief, Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “This year, we received over 280 submissions. Almost 100 of those submissions came from men. I’m so proud of everyone who participated, both men and women. I’m proud to call these women mentors, role models and industry friends. I’m proud to interview them, support them and help promote their journey.”

“We congratulate our clients who have been recognized as leaders in the supply chain industry. The supply chain industry has played an increasingly vital role in a world economy that has seen unprecedented disruptions and obstacles in the past few years,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “This award celebrates the important contributions that Maria and Sherry are making to the supply chain industry, and we are proud to work closely with companies such as Intertape Polymer Group and ORBIS Corporation that promote and support women in strategic leadership roles.”

Go to https://sdce.me/7wmmgj to view the full list of 2022 Women in Supply Chain winners.

