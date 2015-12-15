Tylie Ad Solutions Announces Strategic Integration with Peach

Tylie Enhances Global Trafficking Workflows to Better Meet Client Needs

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading ad tech service provider Tylie Ad Solutions and Peach, a global market leader in video advertising workflow and delivery, today announced a new technology integration using Peach’s API to automate and streamline workflow, effectively speeding up error-free global delivery of broadcast assets and Traffic and Clearance services.

Developed specifically for Tylie client Airbnb, the integration empowers Tylie to perform as an international advertisers’ traffic department, with capabilities to centralize asset storage, post production workflow, and activate global campaigns across the United States, Europe and Latin America. Previously, Airbnb distributed their domestic campaigns globally by engaging multiple entities and various workflows. Now, thanks to Tylie’s integration using Peach’s Partner API, Airbnb is launching campaigns from within the Tylie Tandem platform, marking a streamlined option for international activation. The integration is available to all Tylie clients.

The announcement follows Tylie’s Q2 alliance with The TEAM companies, which enables music, talent and element rights directly from within Tylie Tandem, a collaborative cross-screen management platform.

“Tylie continues to push for greater flexibility and improved options for our clients,” said Tyler Savage, President of Tylie Ad Solutions.” This integration adds key global capabilities to Tylie’s offerings, helping us offer flexible solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients while saving both time and budget while eliminating inefficiencies.”

Doug Conely, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Peach, said: “Advertisers and agencies want to work with software tools that they know will save them time and money and provide the technological capabilities they need to deliver campaigns. Integrations like this, with an open ecosystem mindset, enable partners like Peach and Tylie to support their clients.”

Tylie partners with brands and their agencies to target and deliver advertising efficiently and accurately, saving time, resources and budget. Its newest-to-market offering, Tylie Tandem, is the most advanced cross-screen order management system and digital asset management (DAM) solution on the market. With one-of-a-kind features including OLV file rendition automations and in-platform post production tracking and ordering, Tylie Tandem offers cutting-edge solutions that drive savings and efficiency. Pioneers of accessibility services including Descriptive Video Services (DVS), Tylie has proudly challenged the status quo since it was founded in 1971 as one of the first woman-owned businesses in the industry. Clients include Airbnb, Meta, Honda, Anthem and General Mills among others. The company’s half-century of success is a direct result of the company’s core principle: the client comes first. To learn more, follow Tylie on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Global video ad management platform Peach, manages the world’s advertising content and makes it easy for brands, agencies and media owners to collaborate with each other on a global scale.

Since 1996, Peach has been shaking up the way advertising is distributed and powering the world’s most ambitious creative. Broadcasters around the world rely on Peach every day.

Operating across over 100 countries worldwide, the Peach technology has revolutionised ad industry workflows, replacing laborious manual tasks with automated processes, and offering efficiency, visibility and security. Its technology simplifies complicated ad delivery processes and ensures all ads arrive at their destinations in perfect condition.

For more information visit: peach.me

