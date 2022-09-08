Luos Bringing Microservices to Internet of Things

Makes networking plug-and-play for ESP32 control units

BORDEAUX, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT—Luos, maker of open source software for edge and embedded distributed systems, today added support for the popular ESP32 multipoint control unit (MCU) that makes networking as simple as plug-and-play and brings microservices to the Internet of Things (IoT).

With Luos’ topology detection feature, developers can now easily hot plug boards and add features to an existing system. Messages and information are exchanged via Luos communications protocol through the Robus Network developed by Luos, making it easier than ever to connect MCUs from different brands.

“Adding support for the ESP32 makes Luos compatible with IoT product development happening around the world,” said Nicolas Rabault, co-founder and CEO, Luos. “A broad community of developers can benefit from the plug-and-play and our microservices approach makes it easy to share and reuse functionality in many innovative projects that are in prototyping or production phases.”

The Luos microservices architecture provides flexibility for unlimited project possibilities – running as a single service on a single node (physical component “hardware” running Luos) or several services on several nodes. For example, an intelligent agriculture system that can automatically irrigate a plot of land; a facial recognition robot that can identify the emotions in a face; or a smart parking system that can identify and monitor available spaces.

The ESP32 low-cost, low-power microcontroller with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support is used for a wide-range of applications and especially well-suited for IoT and embedded applications, as well as those on wearable electronics and mobile devices. In many cases, ESPs are used in proof-of-concept rather than in production. Luos makes it possible to more quickly have a testable product developed at a lower cost. ESP32 is popular for creating wireless connected projects easily through the Arduino software development kit (SDK). The Luos software is also compatible with the Arduino SDK.

Go here to learn more about Luos and ESP32 and a technical tutorial is also available to learn more about installation, testing, and implementation.

Learn more about the latest Luos software update and its capabilities by registering for the upcoming event on September 15 at 9 am Pacific time.

About Luos

Founded in 2018 in Bordeaux, France, Luos provides a simple and lightweight containerization platform that enables a microservices architecture for edge and embedded systems. Its powerful modular design can be used to simplify and link any hardware component and application code together as a single system image making management and updates easier. To learn more about Luos visit luos.io.

