Neomorph, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Neomorph, Inc., a venture backed biotechnology company solving critical problems in human health through the discovery and development of innovative new medicines against ‘undruggable targets,’ today announced the appointment of Bell Zhong as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Zhong brings to Neomorph more than 17 years of investment banking and corporate finance leadership experience in the healthcare and life sciences sector.

“The Neomorph team has made some incredible scientific breakthroughs that define a very large opportunity space in which to discover new therapeutics,” said Phil Chamberlain, DPhil, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Neomorph. “Now Bell brings deep experience in financial strategy and knowledge of the capital markets. I am tremendously excited to have Bell join Neomorph as a critical part of our mission to deliver the most impactful new medicines.”

Mr. Zhong joins Neomorph from Raymond James where he was a Managing Director covering the biotechnology sector, responsible for advising companies of all stages of development on a wide array of financing and strategic transactions. Prior to Raymond James, Mr. Zhong spent over 13 years at J.P. Morgan Securities, where most recently he served as Executive Director in the firm’s leading Healthcare Investment Banking practice. To-date Mr. Zhong has advised on over $100bn of strategic transactions including mergers and acquisitions, spin-offs, divestitures, and licensing as well as more than $35bn of equity and equity-linked capital markets transactions. He received his Bachelor of Finance & Accounting degree from New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

“I’m delighted to be part of a preeminent team in the protein degradation space, Neomorph is a leader in advancing the science of molecular glues and has built a deep pipeline of therapeutics leveraging our proprietary innovations. Our unique platform and the modality have the potential to transform the therapeutic landscape for [small molecules] broadly,” said Mr. Zhong. “I look forward to leading the finance team and collaborating with everyone at the company in helping to support the growth of Neomorph in the future and realizing our mission to bring innovative new medicines to patients.”

“Bell is a seasoned financial professional with significant experience and an established track record supporting biotechnology companies across every stage of clinical development and the corporate lifecycle,” said Cam Wheeler, Ph.D., Partner, Deerfield Management. “He is poised to serve as a vital member of the Neomorph leadership team, who will look to his background and knowledge for guidance in navigating through upcoming milestones, new phases of growth and expansion, and other complex business scenarios.”

