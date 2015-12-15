Making a better world through innovation a key focus of ETSI IoT Week 2022

Must-attend event offers an up-to-date overview of the major European and global trends in IoT services, technology innovations and deployments

Sophia Antipolis, 14 September 2022: The potential for IoT technologies to enhance the lives of people across Europe through digital, green and eHealth revolutions will be a key focus of this year’s ETSI IoT Week and conference.

Held in Sophia Antipolis, France, from 10-14 October, ETSI IoT Week is an annual event for organizations and stakeholders interested in the service and operational areas of IoT. Speakers at the conference will include regulators, academics and practitioners from prominent IoT firms across Europe.

There will also be a technology demonstration section which will include presentations showing how IoT can be used for public protection and disaster relief as well as how they can support the latest in unmanned aircraft management. Previous attendees include industry, SMEs, R&D and academia, decision and policy makers, users of the IoT standards such as cities, governments, and societal actors.

“The ETSI IoT Week is an excellent opportunity to network with other IoT stakeholders and actively shape the future of IoT solutions and standards,” said Enrico Scarrone, ETSI Smart M2M Technical Committee Chair. “Offering attendees an up-to-date overview of the latest global trends and innovations in IoT technologies, the gathering has become a must attend event for anyone involved in IoT and who understands the importance of standard-enabled technologies for IoT service deployments.”

With communication between organizations and stakeholders being key to the success of IoT technologies innovation and implementation, the ETSI IoT Week provides a platform for those involved to interact directly as part of a series of events: a tutorial on the ontologies and semantic interoperability for IoT on 10 October and the four-day conference with demonstrations 11-14 October.

For more information on the 2022 edition of ETSI’s IoT Week, “Pursing Digital and Green Transformation,” visit https://www.etsi.org/events/2060-etsi-iot-week-2022#pane-1/

