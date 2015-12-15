ProcessUnity 2022 Customer Summit Highlights Trends, Best Practices and Growth Areas for Third-Party Risk Management and Cybersecurity Performance Management

Thought Leadership Conference Returns In-Person: Customers, Partners and Industry Experts Collaborate on Risk Innovation, Third-Party Risk and Cybersecurity Integration

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProcessUnity, a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today kicked off its 2022 Customer Summit. The ProcessUnity Customer Summit brings industry leaders and domain experts together to share best practices for Vendor Risk Management and Cybersecurity Performance Management.

The 2022 Summit agenda will highlight forward-thinking solutions to help organizations manage their two greatest risks: cybersecurity and third parties. Attendees will experience expert-led sessions on aligning their internal and external security to gain a complete view of their organizational vulnerabilities. The sessions are aimed at helping risk professionals develop efficient, cross-functional programs with the future of security in mind.

“The ProcessUnity Customer Summit has become the must-attend event for Third-Party Risk Management professionals. Everyone that attends gets value: Our customers learn from some of the most skilled teams and impressive programs in the world. Our team walks away with valuable insights for the ongoing innovation of our platform,” said Sean Cronin, CEO at ProcessUnity, “I look forward to the live discussion in our return to face-to-face collaboration between ProcessUnity’s team, customers and partners.”

Attendees of the ProcessUnity Customer Summit will experience:

ProcessUnity Platform Innovations – ProcessUnity’s product team will preview forthcoming enhancements to its flagship Vendor Risk Management, Vendor Intelligence Suite and Cybersecurity Performance Management solutions.

– ProcessUnity’s product team will preview forthcoming enhancements to its flagship Vendor Risk Management, Vendor Intelligence Suite and Cybersecurity Performance Management solutions. Customer Case Studies – ProcessUnity customers will showcase how they have achieved success with the ProcessUnity platform in Vendor Risk Management and other use cases. Customer speakers come from a range of industries, including financial services and retail.

– ProcessUnity customers will showcase how they have achieved success with the ProcessUnity platform in Vendor Risk Management and other use cases. Customer speakers come from a range of industries, including financial services and retail. Expert Panel Discussions – Representing a diverse range of solutions, services, technology providers and consulting organizations, ProcessUnity is joined at the Summit by experts from key business partners including BitSight, Castle Hill Risk Solutions, Crowe, EcoVadis and RapidRatings.

– Representing a diverse range of solutions, services, technology providers and consulting organizations, ProcessUnity is joined at the Summit by experts from key business partners including BitSight, Castle Hill Risk Solutions, Crowe, EcoVadis and RapidRatings. Product Masterclasses – The conference program includes expert-led sessions on topics like mapping third-party responses to internal controls, extending the ProcessUnity platform using connectors, and ensuring data quality.

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes.

ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management protects companies and their brands by reducing risks from third-party vendors and suppliers. ProcessUnity helps customers effectively and efficiently assess and monitor both new and existing vendors – from initial due diligence and onboarding through termination. Through automation and standardization, ProcessUnity customers reduce busy work, streamline regulatory reporting and improve overall visibility into vendor performance.

ProcessUnity’s Cybersecurity Performance Management enables organizations to reduce and manage cybersecurity threats and risks across applications, systems, facilities and third parties.

Combining a fully mapped control framework, automated workflows and best-practice assessments, ProcessUnity CPM delivers comprehensive, accurate and on-time information to meet the evolving demands of cybersecurity governance, risk and compliance.

ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit http://www.processunity.com.

