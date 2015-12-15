Marble Heroes (MBH) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – September 14, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Marble Heroes (MBH) on September 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MBH/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As a metaverse utilizing the power of blockchain technology, Marble Heroes (MBH) builds a gaming space where players can get the NFT marble creatures, find friends, fight enemies and pump the skills to earn rewards. Its native token MBH will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on September 14, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Marble Heroes

Marble Heroes was established to provide a simplified environment to avoid the common troubles and tricks in traditional games, and provide an accessible platform for players to be appropriately rewarded for the efforts they put in.

The team aims to create the most attractive and eye-catching games in the Play-to-Earn (P2E) field. With many years of experience in various games, the team has won a pioneering reputation for its amazing design by integrating NFT art, high-end concepts and experiments carried out under varieties of thinking.

Offering a fantastic, vast and beautiful universe, the Marble Heroes game allows its players to get their favorite NFT Heroes, collect them, breed and battle with other Heroes on the Arena. The power cards will help the player win the battle. They have a special power to make player’s hero a mighty warrior or a wealthy collector.

The team also designs many interesting worlds so that players can spend their time with enthusiasm. There are levels of the game in each of the worlds, so players will not be bored, they can discover various new worlds for victory, where they can play, grow, prosper and earn.

About MBH Token

MBH is the native token of the Marble Heroes, a transferable representation of attributed utility functions specified in the protocol/code of the Marble Heroes Platform. It’s used as the medium of exchange between participants on the Marble Heroes platform in a decentralised manner. In particular, MBH will be required to buy ammunition or fuel for the game and to upgrade their NFT characters.

MBH is also used as the economic incentive which will be distributed to encourage users to exert efforts towards contribution and participation in the ecosystem on the Marble Heroes Platform, thereby creating a mutually beneficial system where every participant is fairly compensated for its efforts. Players will be able to win MBH rewards when they actively play the Marble Heroes game, perform in game tasks or do well in tournaments and competitions.

Based on BEP-20. MBH has a total supply of 550 million (i.e. 550,000,000) tokens, of which 15% is provided for DeFi pledge, 5% is provided for private placement, 0.45% is allocated for DEX, 1% is provided for drop, 3% will be used for team-building, 5% goes into the eco-fund, 0.9% is provided for IDO, 5% is allocated to the DAO, 1% will be used for supporting Ukraine, 1.65% will be destroyed, and the rest 62% is allocated for game bonus.

The MBH token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on September 14, 2022, investors who are interested in the Marble Heroes investment can easily buy and sell MBH token on LBank Exchange now.

