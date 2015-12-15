SatelStar (STSR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – September 14, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed SatelStar (STSR) on September 13, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the STSR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, SatelStar (STSR) is here to gain market dominance in the commercial satellite market by improving communication security, data exchange transparency, irreversible information security, and cost efficiency. Its native token STSR has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 13, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing SatelStar

As a compound word of satellite and star, SatelStar is the name of a project that will improve communication security, data exchange transparency, irreversible information security, and cost efficiency by combining high-quality technology, business model and blockchain in the commercial satellite market. As a result, it aims to gain a competitive edge over existing market players and gain market dominance in the commercial satellite market.

To achieve this, SatelStar plans to develop satellites by establishing an effective cost system in cooperation with an aerospace research institute with open source-based open technology and high technology. Additionally, by maximizing the security of information and data management through blockchain, it will increase the attractiveness of the product itself. By having such high marketability and security, it is possible to secure a long-term profit model through contracts with global sports leagues and broadcasters. Also, by listing coins on global exchanges, it is possible to sign contracts with rocket launchers and to launch and operate satellites.

During the primary estimated life of the satellite, a new revenue source can be obtained by purchasing sports broadcasting rights, providing satellite image transmission services, providing corporate data services, and supplying meteorological data through commercial satellites capable of operating in low orbit at a small scale. Furthermore, using accumulated capital, it is possible to develop secondary, tertiary, and quaternary satellites, and finally, SatelStar plans to operate up to mid-orbit satellites to establish itself as a leader in the private satellite revenue business.

In addition, there’s also SatelStar Wallet with functions such as safe management, holding, transmission, and transaction of coins. An app-type wallet is planned to be released that allows users to check the working process and production stage of the satellite in production, the current orbit and satellite status after rocket launch, the status of businesses participating in the satellite business, and the status of orders for relay rights in real time.

About STSR Token

STSR is the native token of the SatelStar ecosystem. Based on ERC-20, STSR has a total supply of 100 million (i.e. 100,000,000) tokens, of which 15% is provided for coin sale, another 15% will be used for satellite development, another 15% will be used for blockchain development, 20% will be used for rocket development, 25% is provided for satellite launching and maintenance, and the rest 10% is allocated to the team.

The STSR token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 13, 2022, investors who are interested in the SatelStar investment can easily buy and sell STSR token on LBank Exchange right now.

