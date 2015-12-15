McGrath RentCorp Sets Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Date and Time

LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) (the “Company”), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced plans to release financial results for its third quarter ending September 30, 2022, after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

McGrath RentCorp will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) that afternoon to discuss the results. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-245-3047 (international callers dial 1-203-518-9765), or by listening to the simultaneous webcast on https://investors.mgrc.com/. A replay will be available for 7 days following the call by dialing 1-800-839-6980 (international callers dial 1-402-220-6062). In addition, a live audio webcast and replay of the call may be found in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT MCGRATH RENTCORP

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions. The Company’s rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers’ temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions. For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

Corporate – www.mgrc.com
Modular Buildings – www.mobilemodular.com
Electronic Test Equipment – www.trsrentelco.com
Tanks and Boxes – www.adlertankrentals.com
Portable Storage – www.mobilemodularcontainers.com
School Facilities Manufacturing – www.enviroplex.com

Contacts

Keith E. Pratt

EVP & Chief Financial Officer

925-606-9200

