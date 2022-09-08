Vertex Energy Provides Operational Update Regarding Mobile Refinery and Updates Prior Third Quarter Guidance

Throughput volumes for the 2022 third quarter expected to be approximately 68,000 – 69,000 bpd

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today provided an update to its operational and financial outlook for the Company’s Mobile, Alabama Refinery.

Throughput volumes for the third quarter of 2022 are now estimated to be approximately 68,000 – 69,000 barrels per day (bpd). The reduced estimated throughput volumes for the quarter, versus the Company’s previously communicated guidance, reflect management’s decision to accelerate significant planned maintenance following recent and temporary crude supply issues. These supply issues resulted from third-party disruptions, impacting Vertex’s supplier’s ability to fulfill its contracted supply mandate for water-borne crude oil (which have since been resolved). Including the impact of these updates, operating expense per barrel for the third quarter of 2022 is estimated to be approximately $4.25 – $4.50 per barrel, capture rate on the benchmark Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spread is anticipated to remain at 50%-54%, and total capital expenditures are estimated to remain at $30 – $35 million, for the third quarter of 2022, as previously communicated.

Updated Projected Outlook(1)

Prior Outlook Range Updated Outlook Range (as of 8/9/22) (as of 9/29/22) Mobile Refinery Throughput Volume (bpd) 72,000 – 74,000 68,000 – 69,000 Direct Operating Expense ($/barrel) $3.50 – $3.75 $4.25 – $4.50 Capture Rate (%)* 50% – 54% No Change Capex ($/MM) $30 – $35 No Change *Capture rate relates to benchmark Gulf Coast 2-1-1 Crack Spread. (1) See “Preliminary Results and Estimates” below.

In response to the reduced access to contracted crude supply volumes, the Company proactively accelerated and completed maintenance on one of its crude oil distillation units (CDU), as well as a catalyst change on its distillate and reformer units, a significant future planned turnaround event, typically performed every four years, which had been planned for the first quarter of 2023. The opportunistic acceleration of maintenance on the facility makes use of this unplanned period of curtailment in throughput volumes by eliminating the need for an additional future period of downtime necessary to perform such operations. This decision, along with other minor facility maintenance operations completed during the period, helps to ensure optimal facility performance and enhance yields and maximum refinery throughput capacity, ahead of the anticipated heating oil demand season, together with projected robust product economics for the fourth quarter of 2022 and first quarter 2023, based on past years demand.

All aforementioned third-party supply issues have since been resolved, and all maintenance was completed safely, on time, and within budget. The Company expects to return to the refinery’s stated operational capacity by the first week of October.

“The unanticipated disruption to our contractually mandated supply of crude oil, while negatively affecting third quarter throughput volumes, has once again proved our team’s ability to respond to adverse events in a way that maximizes operational flexibility and economic value,” stated Benjamin P. Cowart, President and CEO of Vertex, who continued, “By seizing the opportunity to accelerate significant maintenance on the facility, we believe we have further improved our position to fully capitalize on the continued strength in product margins throughout the typically seasonally strong fourth quarter, as our hedge position rolls off.”

No Expected Impact from Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian made U.S. landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. At this time, throughput volumes and operations at the Mobile, Alabama refinery have not been impacted by the storm, nor does management anticipate any material future direct impact associated with this storm.

Houston-based Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR), is an energy transition company focused on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. Vertex owns a refinery in Mobile (AL) with an operable refining capacity of 75,000 barrels per day and more than 3.2 million barrels of product storage, positioning it as a leading supplier of fuels in the region. Vertex is also one of the largest processors of used motor oil in the U.S., with operations located in Houston and Port Arthur (TX), Marrero (LA), and Columbus (OH). Vertex also owns a facility, Myrtle Grove, located on a 41-acre industrial complex along the Gulf Coast in Belle Chasse, LA, with existing hydroprocessing and plant infrastructure assets, that include nine million gallons of storage. The Company has built a reputation as a key supplier of base oils to the lubricant manufacturing industry throughout North America.

