Medexus Holds Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Announces Election of Board of Directors

All director nominees reelected for the coming year

All other proposals also approved by shareholders

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medexus Pharmaceuticals (Medexus) (TSX: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) today held its virtual annual meeting of shareholders. Medexus shareholders elected all nominees listed in Medexus’s management information circular dated August 5, 2022 as directors through the next annual meeting. Shareholders also voted in favor of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company’s auditors and in favor of resolutions adopting a new equity compensation plan.

Detailed voting results for the election of directors are set out in the table below.

Name For (%) Withheld (%) Against (%) Ken d’Entremont 5,537,745 (99.43%) – (0.00%) 31,837 (0.57%) Benoit Gravel 5,522,737 (99.16%) 1,000 (0.02%) 45,845 (0.82%) Adele Gulfo 5,523,727 (99.18%) 10 (0.00%) 45,845 (0.82%) Michael Mueller 5,522,737 (99.16%) 1,000 (0.02%) 45,845 (0.82%) Stephen Nelson 5,522,727 (99.16%) 1,010 (0.02%) 45,845 (0.82%) Peter van der Velden 5,545,245 (99.56%) – (0.00%) 24,337 (0.44%)

Shareholders also cast 6,156,395 (97.07%) votes for and withheld 185,845 (2.93%) votes from the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company’s auditors, and cast 5,458,859 (98.01%) votes for and 110,723 (1.99%) votes against the resolutions adopting Medexus’s new equity compensation plan. All proposals were therefore approved.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting will be filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com.

About Medexus

Medexus is a leader in innovative rare disease treatment solutions with a strong North American commercial platform and a portfolio of proven best-in-class products. Our current focus is on the therapeutic areas of hematology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. We continue to build a highly differentiated company with a growing portfolio of innovative and high-value orphan and rare disease products that will underpin our growth for the next decade.

Our current leading products are IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B (a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding); Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; and Rupall®, an innovative prescription allergy medication with a unique mode of action. We also hold exclusive US and Canadian rights to commercialize Gleolan™ (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride or ALA HCl), an FDA-approved, orphan drug designated optical imaging agent currently indicated in patients with glioma (suspected World Health Organization Grades III or IV on preoperative imaging) as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

We have also licensed treosulfan, part of a preparative regimen for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to be used in combination with fludarabine, for commercialization in the United States and Canada. Treosulfan was approved by Health Canada in June 2021 and is marketed in Canada as Trecondyv®. Treosulfan is currently the subject of a regulatory review process with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Our mission is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients. We strive to deliver on this mission by acting on our core values: Quality, Innovation, Customer Service, and Collaboration.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements made in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “expects”, “will”, “plans”, “potential”, and similar words or expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Medexus cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. Material risk factors include those set out in Medexus’s materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including Medexus’s most recent annual information form and management’s discussion and analysis. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. Other than as specifically required by law, Medexus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

Trademarks and trade names

This press release contains references to trademarks and service marks, including those belonging to other companies, persons, or entities. Solely for convenience, trademarks and trade names referred to in this document may appear without the “®” or “™” symbols. Each such reference should be read as though it appears with the relevant symbol. Any such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that the holder or holders of the relevant intellectual property rights will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to these trademarks and trade names.