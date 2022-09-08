Media Alert: Teikametrics to Discuss Visualizing Advertising and Retail Performance at Upcoming Amazon Accelerate Conference

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teikametrics, the leading optimization platform for sellers on Amazon and Walmart, announced today that it will be part of a breakout session at Amazon Accelerate next week at the Seattle Convention Center.

Teikametrics’ Laura Pattison, the company’s director of premium services, will participate in the “Visualizing Your Advertising and Retail Performance” panel, a discussion of how to use advanced analytics and data visualization to understand where a seller’s spend is going and what they’re getting out of it. The panel is set for 11:45 am-12:15 pm Pacific Time on Thursday, Sept. 15.

“Strong reporting combined with effective data visualizations can lead to better decisions,” Pattison said. “I expect a lively discussion around the best practices and tools for crafting insightful analytics for managing your business.”

Amazon Accelerate is the company’s annual seller conference, designed to give selling partners the opportunity to hear directly from Amazon senior leaders about new products and resources, along with deep-dive breakout sessions on topics that will help sellers accelerate their businesses.

“We’re looking forward to sharing what we’ve learned from helping thousands of brands accelerate their success with Amazon Ads,” said Alasdair McLean-Foreman, CEO and founder of Teikametrics. “Without robust instrumentation, you’re flying blind. Our focus has always been data to accelerate growth, so we’re excited to share our knowledge and help sellers break through their plateaus.”

Teikametrics also will be hosting attendees at the conference expo at the Seattle Convention Center.

