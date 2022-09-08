Netradyne Accelerates Momentum: Secures $65 Million in Debt Financing from Silicon Valley Bank to Fast-Track Growth

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netradyne, a SaaS leader in artificial intelligence (A.I.) and edge computing focusing on driver and fleet safety, today announced it has secured $65 million in a combination of senior and junior mezzanine financing from Silicon Valley Bank. The financing will help accelerate Netradyne’s business momentum, further development of its industry-leading product suite, and global corporate expansion.

Netradyne is exceeding industry benchmarks on growth for SaaS-based businesses. In just five years Netradyne’s Driver•i advanced A.I. technology analyzed more than 5 billion driving miles and analyzed over 20 billion minutes, a technology learning equivalent to 38,000 years of training, increasing A.I. accuracy to 98% in core features.

Netradyne is also proud to announce recent company milestones including the latest additions to its executive leadership team and global headcount. Netradyne’s recent executive hires and promotions include Durgadutt Nedungadi, VP and General Manager, APAC and Europe, Heather Engen, VP of Customer Success, Pramod Akkarachittor, Vice President of Product Management, Tom Schmitt, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Campos, Data Protection Officer. In addition, the company is now over 500 employees strong worldwide.

Netradyne’s momentum is further bolstered by its international growth, currently operating in the U.S., India, Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand. With this recent debt financing, Netradyne will expand its international growth to Mexico, and four European countries including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain by early 2023.

“Our continued momentum is a testament to Netradyne’s focus on helping fleets succeed with industry-leading safety technology,” said Avneesh Agrawal, co-founder, and CEO of Netradyne. “After five years in business we have set some unprecedented market-leading best practices, and this round of funding from SVB will help propel us forward.”

“It has been a pleasure to work closely with Avneesh and the Netradyne team over the past several years to support their continued growth and expansion,” said Eric Otterson, Managing Director for Silicon Valley Bank in San Diego. “Netradyne’s fleet safety and tracking solutions are great examples of the innovative solutions and technologies being developed right here in San Diego. Our goal is to empower Netradyne, and the broader San Diego tech ecosystem, with the right financing, services, and connection to move their businesses forward.”

During this period of growth, Netradyne is also proud to announce recent company milestones, including induction into Forbes AI Top 50 Companies to Watch list for 2022, Gold Stevie Award for Transportation Product of the Year (Driver•i D-430), and 2022 Corporate Excellence Award for Most Innovative Fleet Safety & Analytics Solutions Firm.

Netradyne harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence and Edge Computing to revolutionize the modern-day transportation ecosystem. It is an industry leader in fleet safety solutions, immediately improving driver behavior and fleet performance through core technologies like positive recognition. Netradyne collects and analyzes more data points and meaningful information than any other fleet safety organization so customers can enhance safety, improve retention, increase profitability, and enable end-to-end transparency. Organizations trust Netradyne to build a positive, safe, and driver-focused culture to take their business to the next level.

Silicon Valley Bank, the bank of the world’s most innovative companies and investors, provides commercial banking services, expertise and insights to the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity, venture capital and premium wine industries. Silicon Valley Bank operates in centers of innovation around the world and is one of SVB’s core businesses with SVB Capital, SVB Private and SVB Securities. With global commercial banking services, Silicon Valley Bank helps address the unique needs of its dynamic, fast-growing, innovative clients. Learn more at svb.com.

Silicon Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve System. Silicon Valley Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group (SVB) (Nasdaq: SIVB). SVB Financial Group is the holding company for all business units and groups. © 2022 SVB Financial Group. All rights reserved. SVB, SVB FINANCIAL GROUP, SILICON VALLEY BANK, SVB SECURITIES, SVB PRIVATE, SVB CAPITAL and the chevron device are trademarks of SVB Financial Group, used under license.

