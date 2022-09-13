MindStir’s book to screen services are geared toward adapting books for film or TV.

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – September 13, 2022) – MindStir Media, a leading book publisher with an office in Los Angeles, has announced that they are starting to assist authors with book-to-screen services, helping authors adapt their books into film and TV and then pitching to producers. MindStir outlines a four-step process on their website including items such as a Coverage, Treatment, Screenplay creation and Pitch Presentation services.

MindStir Media Launches Service to Help Authors Prepare Their Books for Film/TV

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/136654_8808ade41421dab4_001full.jpg

The founder and CEO of MindStir Media, J.J. Hebert, explains further, “Ideally, our four steps in book to film or TV adaptations is the process that works best. But we realized out of the gate that not everyone has the budget to do all the steps, or some just want to start off slowly. Interested authors can start with the first step, the Coverage, to analyze whether a book is a good fit for the screen – and then go from there.”

The Coverage service includes a prospective opinion on the story and characters, an evaluation of the plot and content, and up to 2-4 consulting calls. These combine to help determine the viability of a book as a film or show. The Treatment details the movie plot summary and creates a log-line, along with character descriptions. The Screenplay Creation has a professional screenwriter develop and write a 90-120 page screenplay. And, finally, the Pitch Presentation service takes the Treatment and Screenplay and pitches it to producers and film studios.

The book to screen services offered by MindStir Media can be found at https://mindstirmedia.com/hollywood-book-to-screen-services/. Interested applicants can also call 800-767-0531 or go to mindstir.com to schedule a free consultation.

About MindStir Media:

MindStir Media is an award-winning book publisher partnered with Mariel Hemingway and Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington. MindStir is considered the leading book publisher in Los Angeles. To learn more go to https://mindstirmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Jen McNabney

Email: [email protected]

Organization: MindStir Media

Website: https://mindstirmedia.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136654