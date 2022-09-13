Since the Start of 2022, Sage Dental Adds 14 Practices in Florida and Georgia as Part of Its Ongoing Expansion Plans

Sage Has Also Welcomed 140 New Clinicians Since the Start of the Year and Recently Entered into Partnerships with Pearl and SheepMedical

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sage Dental, a leading dental service organization (DSO) committed to providing consistent, high-quality care, as well as non-clinical business and administrative services to affiliated practices, has added 14 dental practices in Florida and Georgia since the start of 2022. As part of Sage’s ongoing strategy to expand its offerings to patients in both states, the new practices are comprised of new offices as well as acquisitions and include locations in Tampa Bay, East Naples, Lakeland, Ocala, Orlando, and Zephyrhills, FL, as well as Atlanta, GA. As part of the company’s overall growth plans, Sage has also welcomed more than 140 new clinicians since the start of the year including dentists, specialists, and hygienists.

In addition to expansion into new regions and the continued growth of its workforce, Sage Dental has also established new initiatives with its partner Pearl, the leading provider of dental artificial intelligence (AI), as well as SheepMedical, a world leader in clear aligner technology. Sage is one of the first DSOs to deploy Pearl’s AI-powered clinical insight solution company-wide, strengthening the standard of patient care across all Sage locations. And, through its partnership with SheepMedical, Sage is the first DSO in the United States to offer KiyoClear orthodontic aligners. KiyoClear’s patented aligner-expander technology will be available in all Sage Dental practices in Fall 2022.

“As our growth trajectory continues to drive the success of the business, our team’s dedication to the patients we serve is now and will always be Sage Dental’s first priority,” said Tom Marler, President & CEO of Sage Dental. “To that end, our partnerships with industry leaders like Pearl and SheepMedical have positioned Sage to continue providing exceptional clinical care to patients and their families through state-of-the-art technology.”

Included in its many experienced and talented new team members, Sage hired five new directors of market operations (DMOs) this year, each of whom are responsible for overseeing the day-to-day functions at multiple practices in the regions they cover throughout Florida and Georgia.

The new directors include Central Florida DMO Brandi Carter and Tampa Bay DMO Samantha Knight, who bring to Sage more than a decade of combined experience working in the DSO industry. In their most recent roles prior to joining Sage, Carter was a Senior Manager of Operations at Aspen Dental, and Knight was a De Novo Integration Specialist at Heartland Dental. With the goal of providing unparalleled patient care, the initiatives managed by Sage’s team of DMOs include onboarding and training of new staff members, transitioning acquired practices into Sage’s systems and processes, and hygiene program management.

“Our focus is to ensure that our team members at every Sage location treat each patient like a family member or a loved one,” Carter said. “By embracing this approach, we eliminate barriers between patients and our staff, and this ultimately drives the success of every Sage Dental practice.”

Knight added: “We measure excellence by ensuring that the primary goal of every Sage dentist, hygienist, and supporting staff member is to provide the best patient experience possible.”

Sage is currently accepting new patients at each of its 85 state-of-the-art practices which offer cutting-edge twenty-first century dental technologies, including teledentistry screening appointments, virtual check-ins, online scheduling, and paperless billing. Serving more than 250,000 patients throughout Florida and Georgia, Sage leverages the latest, evidence-based technological advancements in dentistry including intraoral scanning and cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment at any of Sage Dental’s locations, please visit: www.mysagedental.com.

Dental practices interested in learning more about joining Sage Dental may contact Senior Vice President Jonathan Kaufman at 214-930-7135 or [email protected].

About Sage Dental and Sage Dental Management, LLC



Sage Dental Group of Florida, PLLC, and Sage Dental Group of Georgia, PLLC have provided dental care to over one million patients through its broad practice network, which offers general, specialty, and cosmetic dental care, including restorative, prosthodontic, endodontic, oral surgery, periodontics, pediatric, and orthodontic treatment. Sage Dental participates in most dental plans and offers payment and financing options. Sage Dental Management, LLC is a leading dental service organization based in Boca Raton, Florida, that provides comprehensive non-clinical business and administrative support services to more than 80 affiliated Sage Dental practices in Florida and Georgia.

For a complete list of services and locations, please visit www.mysagedental.com or follow @MySageDental on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

