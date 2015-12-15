Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Transport Europe GmbH (MTTE) Selects ORBCOMM as Telematics Provider for Standard-Fit Program Outfitting Refrigerated Trailers in Europe

Provides MTTE customers with immediate access to reefer data to improve efficiency, streamline maintenance processes and reduce environmental footprint

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Transport Europe (MTTE) Refrigerated Trailer MTTE customers will leverage ORBCOMM’s powerful temperature monitoring solution to optimize their refrigerated transport operations through real-time visibility and deep data insights.

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ORBCOMM Inc., a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Transport Europe GmbH (MTTE), one of the largest providers of transport temperature control equipment worldwide, to be the telematics supplier for their standard-fit program outfitting refrigerated trailers in Europe. ORBCOMM and MTTE will launch their new OEM partnership at IAA Transportation in Hannover, Germany from September 20-25, 2022 at the ORBCOMM Stand D25 and the MTTE Stand D17, both of which are in Hall H27.

A pioneer in transport refrigeration, MTTE will install ORBCOMM’s next-generation temperature monitoring solution on their new, all-electric reefer units, which are eco-friendly to reduce air pollution and CO2 emissions, lower maintenance costs and fulfill the requirements of last-mile driving. MTTE customers can start accessing a wealth of location and operational status data from their refrigerated trailers immediately through the state-of-the-art ORBCOMM platform with no aftermarket installation required, significantly reducing their total cost of ownership. Maintenance crews can leverage reefer usage data, automated alerts, alarms and remote control to allow for quick corrective action to stay on top of reefer health, improve maintenance scheduling and reduce the risk of costly, on-the-road breakdowns. By integrating data more efficiently with multiple new interfaces, MTTE customers can enable faster, real-time temperature monitoring, improve fuel efficiency, achieve compliance and reduce their environmental footprint. With ORBCOMM’s leading-edge telematics solution, MTTE customers can optimize asset utilization and overall fleet performance, while taking advantage of analytics to support data-driven decisions.

In addition, MTTE will offer ORBCOMM’s legacy and next-generation temperature monitoring solutions as aftermarket options to retrofit select reefer models in the field, enabling seamless integration with the ORBCOMM platform. MTTE plans to expand ORBCOMM’s solution to work with additional reefer models in the coming months.

MTTE customers who carry a mixed fleet from different reefer manufacturers will benefit from ORBCOMM’s comprehensive reefer monitoring solution, which covers a large variety of makes and models. ORBCOMM’s integrated platform also enables customers with multiple asset types, including trucks, vehicles, dry vans and refrigerated trailers, to view all their data about cargo temperature, load availability, workflow, and drivers’ hours through a single pane of glass for maximum efficiency.

“We are excited to launch a strategic OEM partnership with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Transport Europe, the pioneer in fully electric transport refrigeration, and join forces to provide customers with the next generation in temperature monitoring solutions for the European market,” said Christian Allred, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of International Sales. “Together, we will help customers make great strides in optimizing their transport operations through real-time visibility and deep data insights about every aspect of their refrigerated fleet.”

“ORBCOMM’s ability to provide a best-in-class telematics solution for our refrigerated trailers enables us to seamlessly deliver the benefits of their advanced technology to a broader base of our European customers,” said Björn Reckhorn, Managing Director of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Transport Europe GmbH. “We look forward to a long and successful partnership with ORBCOMM as we continue to look for new ways to expand our standard-fit program with their powerful reefer solution.”

To schedule an appointment to meet with ORBCOMM’s sales team on-site at IAA Transportation in Stand D25, Hall H27, please visit https://www2.orbcomm.com/book-meeting.html. For more information about ORBCOMM’s temperature monitoring solutions, visit https://www.orbcomm.com/en/solutions/transportation/reefer-monitoring.

