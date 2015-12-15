Natural Resource Partners L.P. Announces Redemption of 9.125% Senior Notes due 2025

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) announced today that it has given notice of its intention to redeem all of its outstanding 9.125% Senior Notes due 2025 (CUSIP Numbers 63902MAE84, U63764AC52) (the “Notes”) on October 31, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”) at a redemption price of 102.281% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Redemption Date. NRP expects to finance the redemption using cash on hand and borrowings under its recently extended credit facility, which matures in 2027.

NRP has instructed Wilmington Trust, National Association, as the trustee for the Notes, to distribute a notice of redemption to all registered holders of the Notes on September 29, 2022. Wilmington Trust, National Association is the paying agent for the Notes. Payment of the redemption price for the Notes will be made to the paying agent pursuant to the indenture. All redeemed notes must be surrendered to the paying agent to collect the redemption price.

This press release shall not constitute a notice of redemption, nor does it constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world’s lowest-cost producers of soda ash.

Further information about NRP is available on the partnership’s website at http://www.nrplp.com.

Contacts

Tiffany Sammis, Investor Relations, 713.751.7515, [email protected]