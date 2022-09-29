Rent-A-Center, Inc. Announces New EVP – Chief Financial Officer and Updates Third Quarter 2022 Guidance

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions for consumers, today announced that Mr. Fahmi Karam, currently Chief Financial Officer of Santander Consumer USA, will join the Company as Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer effective October 31, 2022. The Company also announced that its current Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Maureen Short, departed the Company on September 28, 2022.

Mr. Karam has over 20 years of experience in finance and accounting, most recently as the Chief Financial Officer of Santander Consumer USA since September 2019. Mr. Karam previously served as Santander’s Head of Pricing and Analytics from May 2018 to September 2019 and as Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development from September 2015 to May 2018. Prior to his roles at Santander, Mr. Karam spent 12 years at JP Morgan Investment Bank, where he ended serving as an Executive Director. Prior to JP Morgan, Mr. Karam served as a Senior Associate at Deloitte Audit Assurance Services for two years. Mr. Karam received his Bachelor’s degree and Master of Accounting from Baylor University, and he is a Certified Public Accountant.

“Fahmi’s extensive experience and leadership in finance and strategic initiatives, including in the consumer finance industry, will be a valuable addition to our executive team as we continue to position our company for growth opportunities,” said Mitch Fadel, Chief Executive Officer of Rent-A-Center. “We are excited to have Fahmi join our leadership team and look forward to his insights and contributions to our company. I would also like to thank Maureen for her many years of service and contributions to the company, and we wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

The Company is also updating guidance for the third quarter of 2022, as previously reported on August 3, 2022. “External economic conditions have continued to deteriorate over the past few months,” said Mr. Fadel. “This has affected both retail traffic and customer payment behavior, so we are updating third quarter guidance to reflect the impact of those trends on our business. While the recent inflationary conditions have been especially challenging for our customers, we remain confident in the longer-term resiliency of the business even during economic downturns,” Mr. Fadel concluded.

The Company is not updating or reaffirming its previously reported consolidated guidance for the full year 2022, and will provide an update on the fourth quarter 2022 with its earnings announcement that is expected in early November.

Third Quarter 2022 Guidance Updated Guidance



(9/29/22) Previous Guidance



(8/3/22) Consolidated (1) Revenues ($’s billion) $1.000 – $1.020 $1.000 – $1.055 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Stock Based Compensation (2)(4) ($’s million) $110 – $120 $125 – $142 Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share (2)(3) $0.85 – $0.95 $1.05 – $1.25

(1) Consolidated includes Acima, Rent-A-Center Business, Franchising, Mexico and Corporate Segments. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. See descriptions below in this release. Because of the inherent uncertainty related to the special items, management does not believe it is able to provide a meaningful forecast of the comparable GAAP measures or reconciliation to any forecasted GAAP measure without unreasonable effort. Adjusted EBITDA figures excludes stock-based compensation. (3) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share excludes the impact of incremental depreciation and amortization related to the estimated fair value of acquired Acima assets, stock compensation expense associated with the Acima acquisition equity consideration subject to vesting conditions, and one-time transaction and integration costs related to the Acima acquisition. Guidance excludes the impact of future share repurchases. (4) The Company modified its definition of Adjusted EBITDA beginning with first quarter 2022 results to exclude stock-based compensation.

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The Company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue,” “maintain,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” or “confident,” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology and include, among others, statements concerning (i) the Company’s updated guidance for the third quarter 2022 and future outlook, and (ii) other statements regarding the Company’s strategy and plans and other statements that are not historical facts. However, there can be no assurance that such expectations will occur. The Company’s actual future performance could differ materially and adversely from such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include, but are not limited to: (1) risks relating to the acquisition of Acima Holdings, LLC (“Acima Holdings”), including (i) the possibility that the anticipated benefits from the Acima Holdings acquisition may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, (ii) the possibility that costs, difficulties or disruptions related to the integration of Acima Holdings operations into the Company’s other operations will be greater than expected, (iii) the Company’s ability to (A) effectively adjust to changes in the composition of the Company’s offerings and product mix as a result of acquiring Acima Holdings and continue to maintain the quality of existing offerings and (B) successfully introduce other new product or service offerings on a timely and cost-effective basis, and (iv) changes in the Company’s future cash requirements as a result of the Acima Holdings acquisition, whether caused by unanticipated increases in capital expenditures or working capital needs, unanticipated liabilities or otherwise; (2) the Company’s ability to identify potential acquisition candidates, complete acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired companies; (3) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government and regulatory restrictions issued to combat the pandemic, including adverse changes in such restrictions, the expiration of governmental stimulus programs, and impacts on (i) demand for the Company’s lease-to-own products offered in the Company’s operating segments, (ii) the Company’s Acima retail partners, (iii) the Company’s customers and their willingness and ability to satisfy their lease obligations, (iv) the Company’s suppliers’ ability to satisfy its merchandise needs and related supply chain disruptions, (v) the Company’s employees, including the ability to adequately staff its operating locations, (vi) the Company’s financial and operational performance, and (vii) the Company’s liquidity; (4) the general strength of the economy and other economic conditions affecting consumer preferences and spending, including the availability of credit to the Company’s target consumers, impacts from the high levels of inflation and a possible recession; (5) factors affecting the disposable income available to the Company’s current and potential customers; (6) changes in the unemployment rate; (7) capital market conditions, including availability of funding sources for the Company; (8) changes in the Company’s credit ratings; (9) difficulties encountered in improving the financial and operational performance of the Company’s business segments; (10) risks associated with pricing changes and strategies being deployed in the Company’s businesses; (11) the Company’s ability to continue to realize benefits from its initiatives regarding cost-savings and other EBITDA enhancements, efficiencies and working capital improvements; (12) the Company’s ability to continue to effectively execute its strategic initiatives, including mitigating risks associated with any potential mergers and acquisitions, or refranchising opportunities; (13) failure to manage the Company’s store labor and other store expenses, including merchandise losses; (14) disruptions caused by the operation of the Company’s store information management systems or disruptions in the systems of the Company’s host retailers; (15) risks related to the Company’s virtual lease-to-own business, including the Company’s ability to continue to develop and successfully implement the necessary technologies; (16) the Company’s ability to achieve the benefits expected from its integrated virtual and staffed retail partner offering and to successfully grow this business segment; (17) exposure to potential operating margin degradation due to the higher cost of merchandise in the Company’s Acima offering and higher merchandise losses than compared to our Rent-A-Center business segment; (18) the Company’s transition to more-readily scalable, “cloud-based” solutions; (19) the Company’s ability to develop and successfully implement digital or E-commerce capabilities, including mobile applications; (20) the Company’s ability to protect its proprietary intellectual property; (21) the Company’s ability or that of the Company’s host retailers to protect the integrity and security of customer, employee and host retailer information, which may be adversely affected by hacking, computer viruses, or similar disruptions; (22) disruptions in the Company’s supply chain; (23) limitations of, or disruptions in, the Company’s distribution network; (24) rapid inflation or deflation in the prices of the Company’s products and other related costs; (25) the Company’s ability to execute and the effectiveness of store consolidations, including the Company’s ability to retain the revenue from customer accounts merged into another store location as a result of a store consolidation; (26) the Company’s available cash flow and its ability to generate sufficient cash flow to continue paying dividends; (27) increased competition from traditional competitors, virtual lease-to-own competitors, online retailers, Buy-Now-Pay-Later and other Fintech companies and other competitors, including subprime lenders; (28) the Company’s ability to identify and successfully market products and services that appeal to its current and future targeted customer segments and to accurately estimate the size of the total addressable market; (29) consumer preferences and perceptions of the Company’s brands; (30) the Company’s ability to retain the revenue associated with acquired customer accounts and enhance the performance of acquired stores; (31) the Company’s ability to enter into new, and collect on, its rental or lease purchase agreements; (32) changes in the enforcement of existing laws and regulations and the enactment of new laws and regulations adversely affecting the Company’s business, including any legislative or regulatory enforcement efforts that seek to re-characterize store-based or virtual lease-to-own transactions as credit sales and to apply consumer credit laws and regulations to the Company’s business; (33) the Company’s compliance with applicable statutes or regulations governing its businesses; (34) changes in interest rates; (35) changes in tariff policies; (36) adverse changes in the economic conditions of the industries, countries or markets that the Company serves; (37) information technology and data security costs; (38) the impact of any breaches in data security or other disturbances to the Company’s information technology and other networks (39) changes in estimates relating to self-insurance liabilities and income tax and litigation reserves; (40) changes in the Company’s effective tax rate; (41) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; (42) the Company’s ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls, including in connection with the integration of Acima; (43) litigation or administrative proceedings to which the Company is or may be a party to from time to time; and (44) the other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports, including but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), including (1) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (net earnings, as adjusted for special items (as defined below), net of taxes, divided by the number of shares of our common stock on a fully diluted basis), and (2) Adjusted EBITDA (net earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted for special items) on a consolidated basis. “Special items” refers to certain gains and charges we view as extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring in nature and which we believe do not reflect our core business activities. Because of the inherent uncertainty related to the special items, management does not believe it is able to provide a meaningful forecast of the comparable GAAP measures or reconciliation to any forecasted GAAP measure without unreasonable effort.

These non-GAAP measures are additional tools intended to assist our management in comparing our performance on a more consistent basis for purposes of business decision-making by removing the impact of certain items management believes do not directly reflect our core operations. These measures are intended to assist management in evaluating operating performance and liquidity, comparing performance and liquidity across periods, planning and forecasting future business operations, helping determine levels of operating and capital investments and identifying and assessing additional trends potentially impacting our Company that may not be shown solely by comparisons of GAAP measures. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is also used as part of our incentive compensation program for our executive officers and others.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures also provide supplemental information that is useful to investors, analysts and other external users of our consolidated financial statements in understanding our financial results and evaluating our performance and liquidity from period to period. However, non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations and are not substitutes for or superior to, and they should be read together with, our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare such measures to the non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies, even if they have the same or similar names.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Rent-A-Center, Inc.



Brendan Metrano



VP, Investor Relations



972-801-1280



[email protected]