NordPass introduces real-time Breach Monitoring and a secure data sharing solution

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, NordPass announced the addition of new features to its password management solution. The company’s clients will receive in-app and email notifications immediately after their credentials are found among publicly available data breaches. Other novel functionality will benefit more than only product users — NordPass has developed a free and end-to-end encrypted tool to safely share private information, such as passwords, passport details, or secret messages between anyone on the internet.

Developed to ensure timely reaction to a data breach

The latest NordPass feature — Data Breach Monitoring — is scanning the internet 24/7 to find new data breaches. If the client’s email address has appeared in a newly found data breach, the person is instantly notified in-app and via email to change their password.

This feature complemented the Data Breach Scanner , the security tool NordPass developed last year. On its page in the app, a user can manually type the credentials and check if they were breached. Contrary to that, the Data Breach Monitoring feature ensures a client receives real-time information without needing to review the safety of virtual accounts proactively.

“People know taking care of passwords is important, but for some reason, it’s rarely on top of their to-do lists. NordPass research shows internet users struggle to implement even basic password hygiene. Therefore, we look for other creative ways to save them from experiencing the worst consequences of the data breach. Features that help ensure timely reaction to it are the last resort here,” says Gediminas Brencius, the head of product growth at NordPass .

Grants the public a secure and free data sharing tool

NordPass also introduced the Password Sharer feature, which serves not only its clients but all internet users. The company created an end-to-end encrypted tool to share passwords, secret messages, private links, or other sensitive information with anyone on the web. In the message box, a person can type the information they want to pass along, generating a shareable link. It expires in 24 hours or once it is read.

According to Brencius, this functionality could be convenient when sharing, for instance, passport details with a friend who is booking a trip or sending bank card details to a family member. Moreover, it works as a secure channel to share personal notes that are strictly confidential.

Other recently run features

In addition to the features introduced, NordPass was recently complemented by the Emergency Access feature and a Switch Account, which allows users to add up to five accounts and toggle between them without logging out. Moreover, users can now personalize these accounts with a profile picture — this helps differentiate at a glance which one is currently in use.

