Oceus Awarded to the Advanced Battle Management System IDIQ to Enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2)

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oceus, a global technology innovator providing 5G network solutions to government and enterprise customers, has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite- quantity contract for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

This multiple award contract provides awardees the opportunity to compete for efforts within seven different competitive pools that support the development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms. Future work under this multiple-award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract will be competed via the Fair Opportunity process.

Jeff Harman, Oceus President and CEO, stated, “Oceus will leverage our deep expertise in connecting sensors, decision makers and weapons through a secure data network enabling rapid decision making and all-domain command and control.”

About Oceus



Oceus is a global technology innovator providing 5G network solutions to government and enterprise customers. We deliver extensive broadband connectivity with dedicated and dynamic spectrum, massive MIMO, and network slicing in deployable, enterprise and cloud-based solutions that solve unique communication and data challenges in a wide range of a public and private networks. Our edge computing capabilities provide low latency, ultra-high reliability and enhanced security for wireless IoT devices and applications. The Oceus Intelligent Controller provides software-defined network orchestration using AI/ML to automate the management of 5G enterprise systems and applications. Oceus is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with Oceus Technologies, our R&D Lab, in Plano, Texas, and our Integration and Operations Center in The Colony, Texas. Learn more at oceus.io.

Contacts

Paul McQuillan, Chief Growth & Strategy Officer



(703) 944-1086



[email protected]