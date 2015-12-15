Synchronized Solutions Appoints Melissa Byington as Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned healthcare veteran joins Synchronized Solutions to deliver flexible staffing solutions to address the physician talent crisis

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Healthcare—Synchronized Solutions, a staffing technology solution for healthcare, announced today that Melissa Byington has joined the company as its new Chief Executive Officer. She will amplify Synchronized’s high-touch approach to enable healthcare organizations to build flexible physician workforces at scale.

“A clear market strategy and high-touch approach to customer success will continue to underpin Synchronized Solution’s ability to capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Patrick Donovan, Velosource Partner and Synchronized Solutions Board Member. “Melissa’s deep understanding of the business and proven leadership in healthcare staffing clearly demonstrated that she was the right choice. We look forward to supporting Melissa in helping Synchronized Solutions achieve its long-term growth goals.”

A Seasoned Veteran with Proven Leadership in Healthcare Staffing

Byington joins Synchronized Solutions from Supplemental Healthcare, where she served as Chief Sales Officer overseeing the company’s sales, customer experience strategies, and workforce solutions programs. Previously, she led two of the largest locum tenens organizations in the United States.

Byington has spent most of her career on the leading edge of paradigm shifts in healthcare staffing. She began her staffing career as a physician recruiter, which led to future roles as president of the CompHealth locum tenens division, group president at CHG Healthcare, and president of the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations.

“I couldn’t be more excited to build with the team at Synchronized Solutions, our clients, and the incredible community of locum organizations,” said Synchronized Solutions CEO Melissa Byington. “Having spent most of my career in healthcare staffing, it’s clear to me that Synchronized Solutions has a unique opportunity to add differentiated value to healthcare organizations. I look forward to moving the company’s vision forward as we seek to remove the barriers to accessing talented healthcare professionals.”

Byington has been recognized by publications inside and outside of the healthcare industry. She was named one of Utah Business magazine’s 30 Women to Watch and has been included on Staffing Industry Analyst’s Staffing 100 and Global Power 100 Women in Staffing lists multiple times. She currently serves on the board of trustees for National Crittenton and the administration and finance committee of the Children’s Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Synchronized Solutions is a staffing technology solution for the healthcare industry. We combine state-of-the-art technology with our high-touch approach to enable clients around the globe to build a flexible physician workforce at scale. Our unique solution helps clients optimize their locum usage while reducing spend and streamlining staffing management. Learn more about Synchronized Solutions at http://www.synchronizedsolutions.com.

