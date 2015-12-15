CRN Recognizes Arcserve’s Shawn Massey as One of 2022’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should

CRN’s annual list honors those who may not be in the spotlight but whose contributions are crucial to helping partners succeed

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arcserve, the world’s most experienced provider of backup, recovery and immutable storage solutions for unified data protection against ransomware and disasters, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Shawn Massey, Vice President of Sales Engineering, Americas, as one of the IT channel’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should for 2022. This annual list honors the IT channel’s unsung heroes who work tirelessly to support channel partners while rarely stepping into the spotlight.

CRN’s editorial team assembles this list annually based on feedback from solution providers and industry executives to identify behind-the-scenes channel players who help partners drive growth, innovation, and profit.

Massey joined Arcserve in March 2021 following its merger with StorageCraft, where he worked for more than a decade. As an IT veteran with 25 years of experience, Massey has performed in numerous roles, including IT director, technical trainer, data center manager, director of MSP and field services, director of sales engineers, and now VP. He is also a certified disaster recovery and business continuity engineer who diligently supports Arcserve partners and their customers and serves the broader channel community.

Said Denise Parker, executive vice president for global sales at Arcserve: “Shawn is truly passionate about assisting businesses with data resilience and helping our partners to thrive. He contributes valuable insights to developing our products, often garnered while working hands-on with partners. Additionally, his product and IT knowledge and strong communication skills make him an exceptional sales team leader. Congrats to Shawn for this well-earned honor.”

Adds Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company: “We are thrilled to honor and recognize the extraordinary group included on this year’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should list for their remarkable contributions to the channel and their partners. There are many talented and creative individuals working behind the scenes every day that contribute to channel growth and make game-changing decisions that impact partner success.”

The 100 People You Don’t Know But Should will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine and can be found online at www.crn.com/100people.

