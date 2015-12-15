Quantum Frederick Continues Momentum

Quantum Loophole Signs Multiple Data Center Operator Commitments on Maryland Campus with the QLoop Network Slated for Completion in Late 2023

Most recently in July 2022, Quantum Loophole announced it began construction on its QLoop network, a 40 (+) mile hyperscale fiber ring connecting Quantum Frederick’s 2,100+ acre data center development site in Maryland to the Ashburn, Virginia Internet ecosystem. In August 2022, the first of two under-the-Potomac river borings was completed. This is a significant advancement as it is the first boring of the Potomac completed in many years and is positioned more than 90 feet under the bedrock of the river. The approximately 3500 foot boring begins with a 12-inch pilot hole that is now completed – the implementation of its 26-inch outer diameter sleeve will be installed after a back reaming process.

Within the first year of the company’s land acquisition announcement, construction on the Quantum Frederick data center development site began in June 2022. The ceremonial groundbreaking consisted of dignitaries and industry luminaries planting trees at the site, while mature trees were relocated to create a more environmentally appealing view point. Since then, onsite construction work for the sewage system, water, underground power facilities, network conduit rings and removal of materials from the site is well underway.

According to Josh Snowhorn, Founder and CEO of Quantum Loophole, “Our time table to deliver is our promise to our customers. As of today, we have signed contracts with four different entities representing more than 240MW of phase 1 power on our Frederick campus.”

In May 2022, Aligned Data Centers became the first company to publicly announce its interest to develop a data center in Maryland. In June 2022, The Tech Capital Global Awards recognized Quantum Frederick as the Location Award winner for 2022.

The company’s momentum in its first year and ongoing is a massive team effort. Key members of the management team were promoted to C-level roles in the organization, including Rick Keiner to Chief Financial Officer, Sylvia Kang to Chief Real Estate Officer and Bill Williams to Chief Operating Officer. These newly minted C-level executives join Scott Noteboom, CTO; John Anderson, Chief Legal Officer, Rich Paul-Hus, VP of Sales and Josh Snowhorn, CEO and Founder of Quantum Loophole on the senior management team at Quantum Loophole.

By way of background, in the Summer of 2021, Quantum Frederick formed a joint venture with TPG Real Estate Partners (TREP), funding the acquisition of a 2,100+ acre data center development site in Frederick, Maryland; less than a millisecond from Ashburn, VA. In February 2022 as the host of NANOG 84 in Austin, Texas, Quantum Loophole unveiled its master-plan development approach, focusing on land, power, water and connectivity.

Quantum Frederick is the 2,100+ acre data center development site that simplifies the site selection process by ensuring developable land is permit ready, with power and water in abundance, and offering enabled connectivity to the core of the Internet. In addition, Quantum Loophole considers costs in all aspects of its service offerings, promising to remain competitive while creating an operationally sustainable data center campus to support growth over the next decade of demand.

Quantum Loophole’s project is renowned for its ‘bees and trees’ initiatives, one of the many environmentally sustainable projects underway at this large-scale development. In July 2022, the company announced that it joined the iMasons Climate Accord, further committing to drive the reduction of carbon.

Quantum Loophole reimagines the site selection process for hyperscale and mass-scale data center developments. Its first project, in Frederick County Maryland, provides the digital infrastructure industry a 10-20 year road map inclusive of land, power, water and fiber network infrastructure. Pre-orders for conduit, custom fiber deployments and access to QLoop are currently available.

About Quantum Loophole

Quantum Loophole disrupts data center site selection offering a rapid platform delivery for land, power, connectivity, and scale. The company’s first-of-its-kind gigawatt-scale, master planned data center development uniquely addresses the scalability, connectivity, and cost-efficiency challenges of today’s large-scale deployments. Powered by innovative energy systems, hundreds of thousands of strands of fiber from multiple carriers, and mass-scale entitled land, Quantum Loophole’s master planned communities take the guesswork out of adding needed data center capacity, allowing hyperscalers, enterprises, and colocation providers speed with go-to-market capabilities. Incorporating renewable energy, land and water improvements, Quantum Loophole offers an environmentally sound approach that reduces the overall carbon footprint while fully enabling powered land with the highest level of connectivity, reliability, and security. For more information, please visit www.quantumloophole.com.

