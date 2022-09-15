Ocuphire Announces Upcoming Presentations at European Forum 2022, [email protected] 2022 and the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2022 Annual Meeting

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders, today announced that Mina Sooch, CEO and Founder will present a company overview at the Ophthalmology Futures Forums European Forum 2022 on September 15, 2022. At the [email protected] 2022 on September 29, 2022, Mina Sooch will present an overview of the Nyxol program and Bindu Manne, Head of Market Development and Commercialization, will participate on an ophthalmology leadership panel. In addition, clinical data on its late-stage candidate Nyxol will be featured in a poster presentation by Mitchell Jackson, MD at the upcoming American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2022 Annual Meeting being held September 30, 2022 – October 3, 2022 in Chicago.

Ophthalmology Futures Forums European Forum 2022 Session: Company Presentations 1 Date/Time: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 9:10 AM – 10:10 AM CEST Location: Virtual and Principe di Savoia, Milan, Italy Presenter: Mina Sooch, CEO and Founder [email protected] 2022 Company Showcase: Retina, Therapeutics, and Technology + Devices Session: Therapeutics Showcase: Implants and Pharmaceuticals Date/Time: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 2:33 PM – 2:38 PM CDT Location: McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago Presenter: Mina Sooch, CEO and Founder Panel: Generation Next: Leveling Up a New Wave of Leaders Date/Time: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 4:15 PM – 4:45 PM CDT Location: McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago Panelist: Bindu Manne, Head of Market Development and Commercialization AAO 2022: Gather in Chicago Title: A Combination of Phentolamine Eye Drops and Low-Dose Pilocarpine Improves Near Vision in the VEGA-1 Phase 2 Presbyopia Trial Format: Poster On-Demand Session: PO277 Presenter: Mitchell Jackson, MD

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: OCUP), clinical-stage, ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing small-molecule therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders.

The Company’s lead product candidate, Nyxol® eye drops (0.75% phentolamine ophthalmic solution), is a once-daily, preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size, and is being developed for several indications, including reversal of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (RM), presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances (NVD). Nyxol has been studied in 12 completed clinical trials, with positive data reported from the MIRA-2 and MIRA-3 registration trials and the MIRA-4 pediatric safety trial for the treatment of RM. Ocuphire also reported positive top-line data from the VEGA-1 Phase 2 trial of Nyxol for treatment of presbyopia, which evaluated both Nyxol as a single agent and Nyxol with low dose pilocarpine (“LDP”) 0.4% as adjunctive therapy. The Company announced positive top-line results from the LYNX-1 Phase 3 trial of Nyxol for night vision disturbances (NVD).

Ocuphire’s second product candidate, APX3330, is an oral tablet designed to inhibit angiogenesis and inflammation pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME). APX3330 has been studied in 11 Phase 1 and 2 trials. The Company announced the completion of last patient last visit in late August with top-line results expected in 4Q22.

Please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov to learn more about Ocuphire’s ongoing APX3330 Phase 2b trial in DR/DME ZETA-1 (NCT04692688) and completed Nyxol trials: Phase 3 registration trial in NVD LYNX-1 (NCT04638660), Phase 3 registration trials in RM MIRA-2 (NCT04620213) and MIRA-3 (NCT05134974), MIRA-4 Phase 3 pediatric safety study (NCT05223478), and Phase 2 trial in presbyopia VEGA-1 (NCT04675151). For more information, visit www.ocuphire.com.

