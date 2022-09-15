RIFF Cannabis Brand Launches ‘Drumsticks’

New Limited-Edition Infused Pre-Rolls Now Available Across Ontario, Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that its Canadian cannabis brand, RIFF, launched Drumsticks, a new premium, infused pre-roll with amplified THC potency and fruit-forward aromas.

Specially produced in limited quantities, RIFF Drumsticks are made with Granddaddy Purp whole flower, featuring grape and berry aromas, rolled in unbleached paper, dipped in sticky distillate, and coated in a bed of kief to provide the ultimate elevated RIFF experience. Coupled with a high THC potency, these infused pre-rolls march to their own beat.

“We’re excited to launch new innovative products that hit home for cannabis consumers looking for products that taste good and provide a heightened experience,” said Kyle Asselstine, RIFF Brand Manager. “RIFF is a brand dedicated to perfecting the art of cannabis and we can’t wait to share our upcoming releases.”

RIFF Drumsticks are now available across Ontario.

About RIFF

RIFF was borne out of the love for a good joint effort. To us, creativity comes from pushing boundaries: seeing ideas from different perspectives, from new angles, and from a collection of collaborative endeavors. RIFF celebrates the joy of connecting with others and encouraging our community to create something meaningful, for infinite reinvention.

To learn more about RIFF, visit whatisriff.ca and join the RIFF Universe @whatisriff.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on Tilray, visit Tilray Brands, Inc. and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Tilray Global:

Kaitlin Macapagal

[email protected]