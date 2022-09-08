OKYO Pharma Limited: Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The board of directors of OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; NASDAQ: OKYO), a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on developing an innovative approach to dry eye care and ocular pain, is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (“AGM“) of the Company held earlier today all resolutions were duly passed.

The result of the poll, including the proxy voting, is as follows:

    For Against Discretion Withheld   For + Discretion
Resolution Description Votes % Votes
Cast		 Votes % Votes
Cast		 Votes % Votes
Cast		 Votes Total
Votes Cast
(excl.
Votes
Withheld)		 Votes % Votes
Cast
RES:001 REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 560,824,152 99.99852% 325 0.00006% 8,000 0.00143% 3,000 560,832,477 560,832,152 99.99994 %
RES:002 REMUNERATION REPORT 560,789,302 99.99252% 33,975 0.00606% 8,000 0.00143% 4,200 560,831,277 560,797,302 99.99394 %
RES:003 RE-ELECT
MR W SIMON		 560,823,652 99.99843% 825 0.00015% 8,000 0.00143% 3,000 560,832,477 560,831,652 99.99985 %
RES:004 RE-ELECT
DR.G S. JACOB		 560,823,652 99.99843% 825 0.00015% 8,000 0.00143% 3,000 560,832,477 560,831,652 99.99985 %
RES:005 RE-ELECT MR J BRANCACCIO 560,823,652 99.99843% 825 0.00015% 8,000 0.00143% 3,000 560,832,477 560,831,652 99.99985 %
RES:006 RE-ELECT
MR G CERRONE		 560,812,452 99.99643% 12,025 0.00214% 8,000 0.00143% 3,000 560,832,477 560,820,452 99.99786 %
RES:007 RE-ELECT
MR.B DENOYER		 560,812,952 99.99673% 10,325 0.00184% 8,000 0.00143% 4,200 560,831,277 560,820,952 99.99816 %
RES:008 APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS 560,823,652 99.99843% 825 0.00015% 8,000 0.00143% 3,000 560,832,477 560,831,652 99.99985 %
RES:009 DIRECTORS TO ALLOT SHARES 560,822,952 99.99852% 325 0.00006% 8,000 0.00143% 4,200 560,831,277 560,830,952 99.99994 %
RES:010 PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS 560,789,802 99.99260% 33,475 0.00597% 8,000 0.00143% 4,200 560,831,277 560,797,802 99.99403 %


Further information on votes:

As at 17 August 2022, there were 1,415,040,468 ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per ordinary share. Any vote withheld is not a vote in law and so has not been included in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against any Resolution.

The resolutions were all passed on a poll, with votes cast in accordance with proxy voting instructions submitted to the Company by the relevant deadline, together with those cast at the AGM itself, and will be available on the National Storage Mechanism, https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The result of poll and proxy voting will also be available on the Company’s website, www.okyopharma.com

Enquiries:    
OKYO Pharma Limited Gary S. Jacob,
Chief Executive Officer		 Tel: +44 (0)20 7495 2379
     
  Gabriele Cerrone,
Non-Executive Chairman		  
Optiva Securities Limited (Broker) Robert Emmet  Tel: +44 (0)20 3981 4173

 

