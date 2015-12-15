OneStream Named a Winner of the Fairfield, New Haven & Litchfield County Top Workplaces 2022 Award by Hearst Media Services

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Hearst Connecticut Top Workplaces. OneStream was ranked #10 out of 38 companies in the Small Workplaces category. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“OneStream’s employees are the foundation of our continued success and growth. Their hard work, focus and commitment to serving customers are the driving force behind our achievements as a company and our mission of ensuring every customer is a reference, one success at a time,” said Martha Angle, Vice President of Talent Management and Inclusion at OneStream. “It is an honor to be recognized as a Top Workplace in Connecticut. This award is a testament to the critical role our Stratford office plays in delivering on OneStream’s mission and making the company a great place to work.”

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

This award builds on OneStream’s recent momentum and recognition by industry leaders, including its recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for the seventh consecutive year. OneStream’s Intelligent Finance platform continues to replace multiple legacy applications, such as Oracle Hyperion, SAP BPC and IBM Cognos, as well as spreadsheets and cloud-based point solutions to unify financial processes including financial close, consolidation, planning, reporting and analysis.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 1,000 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1,200 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

ABOUT ENERGAGE



Making the world a better place to work together.TM



Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

