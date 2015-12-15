Global Reactive & Other Adhesives Market to 2031 – Featuring BASF, 3M, Adhesives Research and Dow Chemical Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Reactive & Other Adhesives Global Market Report 2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global reactive & other adhesives market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global reactive & other adhesives market is expected to grow from $9.88 billion in 2021 to $10.7 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The market is expected to grow to $14.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

3M

ADCO Global

Adhesives Research

American Biltrite

Avery Dennison

Chemence

Collano Adhesives

Dow Chemical

H.B. Fuller

Huntsman

Illinois Tool Works

Jowat Adhesives

KMS Adhesives

Arkema SA

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Sika AG

Ashland Inc.

DELO Industrial Adhesives

Master Bond

Franklin International

Hexion

LORD Corp.

The reactive & other adhesives market consists of sales of reactive & other adhesives which are generally made out of monomer (resin) and an initiator.

The main types of reactive & other adhesives are epoxy, acylic, silicone, polyurethane, and other types. The major types of additives are polyurethane, acrylic, silicone, vinyl, epoxides, and other additives that are used in building and construction, automotive and transportation, power, electrical and electronics, and other sectors.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the reactive & other adhesives market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in the reactive & other adhesives market. The regions covered in the reactive & other adhesives report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The adhesive market is expected to benefit from growth in the automobiles industry during the forecast period. There is a drive for the production of lightweight automobiles which is leading to an increase in demand for adhesives and sealants. These are used in place of welded joints, mechanical fasteners, and gaskets and help reduce the weight of the automobile. For instance, companies such as Jowat are using reactive adhesives for a perfect bonding of vehicle parts in the automotive industry. Thus, the increased use of plastics in automobiles is expected to increase the demand for reactive adhesives during the forecast period.

Stringent safety regulations associated with the manufacturing and transportation of adhesives chemicals were a major restraint on the market. These substances are highly inflammable, toxic, and hazardous when exposed to extreme temperatures and pressures. Companies in this industry should invest in equipment, technologies, and processes to limit toxic levels and chemical concentrations. These regulations increased the operating costs of companies in this industry, thus limiting the scope for investments relating to the launch of new products and expansion into new markets, thereby affecting the market growth.

Many adhesive companies are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment and smart devices to garner real-time insights and locate gaps in the manufacturing process. The data obtained is processed, analyzed, and interpreted by plant managers and senior-level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels.

For example, smart systems give information on the working condition and performance of chemical reactors with embedded software and analytics tools to notify plant operators and managers of possible machine breakdowns. For instance, some of the major companies adopting IoT include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, and H.B. Fuller.

The countries covered in the reactive and other adhesives market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA, and Australia.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ciq2k

