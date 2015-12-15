Edifecs Adds Top Talent to Legal and Marketing Teams

New leaders poised to impact company growth and further company mission

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edifecs, Inc., a global health information technology solutions company, adds two new executives to its leadership team. The new company leaders are David Peterson, senior vice president of marketing, and Milla Rahmani, general counsel.

“Looking into the future, we knew we needed to bring on strong leaders to amplify our growth, while also helping to unite our teams to focus on our business goals and company vision,” said Venkat Kavarthapu, CEO of Edifecs. “David and Milla both have proven track records of serious success in their respective fields. David will help us articulate the unique value we can provide for our customers. Milla will provide critical advice and feedback as we continue to scale our business.”

David joins Edifecs as head of marketing and will be responsible for all aspects of Edifecs’ brand, marketing strategy, and execution. David brings more than 20 years of experience as a healthcare and technology executive. Prior to Edifecs, he led marketing at several healthcare companies including AccuReg, Change Healthcare, and SpecialtyCare. Additionally, he held leadership roles in market strategy and research while at Ceridian and WebMD.

As general counsel, Milla will lead the legal department with responsibility for the global legal affairs of the company including customer and vendor contracting, corporate governance, intellectual property, risk management, and providing legal counsel to internal functions. Milla brings extensive experience in commercial contracting and navigating the legal affairs of private equity-backed technology companies. Prior to joining Edifecs, Milla served as Litera’s VP, general counsel where she supported Litera’s revenue growth and product portfolio expansion with over 15 acquisitions within a two-and-half-year period. Before Litera, Milla held general counsel roles at Numerator and Lanyon.

These new senior leaders join a growing executive team all laser-focused on bolstering Edifecs’ strong momentum. This year, Edifecs also welcomed executives in professional services, payer sales, solution consulting, and public sector sales. In addition to expanding its leadership bench, Edifecs continues to innovate to help customers with improved margins, smarter payment models, process improvements, and a better understanding of the best treatment plan for patients and members. Most recently, Edifecs launched a new solution that fully automates prior authorization to improve member experiences, enhance outcomes, ensure evergreen compliance, and reduce administrative burden. Edifecs’ solutions enable customers to apply risk adjustment, SaaS, natural language processing, SDOH, and machine learning capabilities to apply data to every aspect of the care continuum for improved margins, smarter payment models, process improvements, and a better understanding of the best treatment plan for patients and members.

For more information about Edifecs, visit: https://www.edifecs.com/.

About Edifecs



Edifecs is a premier technology company in the US Healthcare market with solutions focused on interoperability, workflows, value-based care analytics and payment programs. With innovative technology and solutions, Edifecs helps its customers by optimizing the secure exchange and processing of administrative and clinical data, reducing the cost of meeting various regulations, and automating workflows involved in multiple core processes within the healthcare ecosystem. Edifecs is a frontrunner in bringing new technology for B2B data exchange in healthcare streamlining business processes from “card to care,” and reducing the industry burden associated with data provisioning at the points of enrollment, care, payment, and reporting. With the advent of FHIR and new regulatory guidance from HHS, Edifecs has emerged as a leader in easing the effort associated with achieving compliance with new federal rules and in making the healthcare consumer the primary stakeholder. The company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia, San Francisco, California, Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, and Mohali, India, an engineering center in Moldova, Belarus and Ukraine, and has more than 1,000 employees.

