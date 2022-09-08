Orbs Provides Blockchain Infrastructure to the Masses via TON

Tel Aviv, Israel–(Newsfile Corp. – September 7, 2022) – Orbs is expanding to The Open Network (TON) in a bid to catalyze mainstream blockchain adoption. It is the first non-EVM L1 solution supported by Orbs and a crucial part of the team’s ongoing mission to help developers build better decentralized protocols and products.

Orbs operates a separate decentralized infrastructure layer between the existing L1/L2 solution and the application layer. In essence, it grows the tiered blockchain stack, ensuring builders do not compromise on decentralization to gain mainstream traction. Furthermore, Orbs augments existing L1 blockchain layers with a strong focus on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

The support of The Open Network (TON) marks a crucial development for Orbs and its forward-thinking vision. The team is confident TON may become the L1 solution taking blockchain mainstream. Although both networks lack the maturity of EVM-compatible networks – like Ethereum, BNB Chain, Fantom, or Polygon – they still provide tremendous promise.

Orbs will remain committed to EVM and will continue exploring opportunities to reach billions of end users. Finding the right L1 capable of sustaining such growth has proven tricky, but TON is a viable candidate. TON is home to over 1 million active users, with momentum building rapidly.

Orbs hopes to build core infrastructure on TON and establish a mutually beneficial growth curve with the network. Several use cases, products, and services will roll out on TON under the Orbs banner. Developers can explore new L3 use cases for existing and future network protocols with its technology.

Orbs is a decentralized public blockchain infrastructure with proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus executed by permissionless validators. Orbs establishes a separate execution layer (layer three) that enhances the capabilities of EVM smart contracts via its interoperability with EVM-compatible blockchains and decentralized network of nodes.

TON is a third-generation proof-of-stake blockchain designed in 2018 by the Durov brothers, the founders of Telegram Messenger. Later, it was handed over to the open TON Community, which has been supporting and developing it ever since. TON was designed for lightning-fast transactions, and it’s ultra-cheap, user-friendly, and fully operational.

