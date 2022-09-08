Re-cap of LBank’s Recent Global Eduction Projects

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – September 7, 2022) – Crypto education is booming and LBank, a top cryptocurrency exchange, which ranks as the 12th most valuable Bitcoin trading platform is at the center of it. The LBank team has hosted educational events all across the globe in August 2022.

LBank has positioned itself on the front lines of generating more interest in blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies among individuals as the nation shows increasing interest in them.

The month began with seminars and training sessions conducted for the seventeen (17) blockchain startups that scaled through the second phase of its “Crypto Accelerator Program.”

With its numerous Masterclasses and Twitter Spaces that covered subjects like “Becoming a Successful Crypto Trade/Investor,” “An Overview of Bitcoin’s Price history & Current Market Trends,” “Cryptocurrency Live Trading,” and “An Overview of Launchpad & Moonshots,” LBank Africa had quite an eventful month.

Additionally, Nigeria introduced its “LBank Campus Legends,” or campus ambassadors, program across many universities. Meanwhile, LBank Philippines hosted an event called “LBank Presents: Crypto, Coffee, and Fun,” which was attended by a good number of the crypto community.

Aside from its biweekly live technical analysis workshops, Quiz events, and Twitter spaces, LBank Turkey’s seminars and other activities have engaged prospective users and crypto enthusiasts and elevated the learning experience.

Its Pakistani community received numerous possibilities for learning. Following its well-received “LBank Show” held in four Indian cities, the Indian community was fundamental in continuously advancing LBank’s grassroots educational campaign.

As part of its August events, LBank Tunisia invited its community for several Game Nights and thought-provoking AMAs. LBank Indonesia, on the other hand, actively engaged its community by hosting AMAs and online instructional events with token initiatives.

Along with other cryptocurrency summits they attended, the LBank global team took part in the recently concluded CoinFest Asia, which took place in Bali from August 25 to 26 of 2022.

On the whole, the LBank team has been busy these past few weeks with various events, both offline and online. According to the exchange, they are very excited about what is ahead and cannot wait to share with their communities what they have planned for the next month.

About LBank

LBank is a top cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2015 for buying, selling, receiving, and storing Bitcoin and other digital currencies. It provides its 7 million + users with a secure trading platform and the lowest transaction fees.

The platform supports more than 800+ trading pairs and 149+ fiat currencies. It offers services around crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services.

