ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 02.09.2022

Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

02.09.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 02.09.2022

Date 02.09.2022  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class ORNBV  
Amount 13,947  
Average price/share 44,6397 EUR
Highest price/share 45.0400 EUR
Lowest price/share 44.3300 EUR
Total price 622,589.90   EUR
     

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 02.09.2022:

  ORNBV 558,257  

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment

