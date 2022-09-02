Todos Medical Announce Kingcarlx as Brand Ambassador for the Tollovid #TolloUp Lifestyle Campaign

Company also retains B2i Digital to enhance engagement with the investor community

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire — Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that it has entered into a brand ambassador agreement with Kingcarlx , an American influencer with over 7.4 million followers across all platforms (5.8 million on TikTok , 1 million on Instagram and 600,000 on YouTube ), for the Company’s majority-owned 3CL Pharma Ltd. subsidiary’s Tollovid™ 3CL protease inhibitor immune support dietary supplement brand. Together with Kingcarlx, the Company is launching the #TolloUp marketing campaign. Kingcarlx will be focused on promoting the lifestyle aspects of the Tollovid brand focused on encouraging followers to use the supplement on a daily basis for added protection in the face of a pandemic world.

“After seeing the recent market research study on Tollovid that was published in ResearchGate , I’m very excited to be able to help Todos expand the Tollovid brand across my social media platforms and encourage my followers to #TolloUp before they attend social gatherings where they may be exposed to potential infections,” said Kingcarlx, Tollovid’s new brand ambassador. “We’ve been cooped up indoors for the past two years, so I can relate to the urge to socialize, reconnect, and make new memories. I love hanging out with friends and family, but safety always comes first and I really make it a point to ‘#TolloUp’ before each gathering. Tollovid provides an additional layer to help keep you safe and give you more confidence and protection.”

Kingcarlx Socials:

Instagram: kingcarlx

TikTok: kingcarlx

YouTube: kingcarlX

Facebook: Kingcarlx

Snapchat: KingcarlX

Twitter: Kingcarlx1

www.kingcarlx.com

Concurrent with this announcement, Todos announced that it has retained the digital investor relations marketing firm B2i Digital to assist the Company with reaching investors online as the Company looks to expand its shareholder base, primarily targeting investors who are interested in companies looking to tackle the significant Long COVID market opportunity.

“I am impressed with the Todos management team and their desire to address a variety of issues that adversely affect a majority of Americans,” said David Shapiro, President & CEO of B2i Digital, Inc. and Chief Marketing Officer for the National Investment Banking Association. “Todos has a diversified portfolio of initiatives including Tollovid as a natural immune support supplement, a robust R&D pipeline, COVID testing lab supplies and life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. Unlike your typical biotech company, they have revenue from their consumer-marketed supplement. I look forward to sharing their story with the B2i Digital investor community.”

“We are beginning to make progress in gaining awareness in the marketplace for our Tollovid supplement and as well as with the investment community,” said Gerald Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “Tollovid is an absolutely timely brand for today’s challenges. The emerging Long COVID crisis we are seeking to address with testing, treatment and dietary supplement solutions uniquely positions the Company. With an estimated 20 million Americans and over 140 million people globally suffering from Long COVID, this is a global health crisis that is severely impacting worker disability, worker productivity and negatively impacting gross domestic product, as recently acknowledged by the Federal Reserve. It is difficult to imagine a more pressing global health issues than addressing COVID and Long COVID. I believe that a Kingcarlx #TolloUp marketing campaign alongside B2i Digital investor relations platform are important steps forward towards achieving our objectives.”

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company’s state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that examines cancer’s influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos’ two internally developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2 have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently acquired U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics , Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing, Long COVID Pane l analyses , and Provista’s proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test. More information on Provista is available at www.provistadx.com .

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer’s disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Todos formed the Israeli-based majority-owned joint venture 3CL Pharma, Ltd with NLC Pharma in March of 2022 to consolidate all of the intellectual property surrounding 3CL protease–based diagnostic testing and development of 3CL protease botanical and pharmaceutical inhibitors that target a fundamental reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses. 3CL Pharma, through Todos’ brand, has commercialized the 3CL protease inhibitor immune support dietary supplement Tollovid™ in the United States, is developing the dual mechanism 3CL protease inhibitor and anti-cytokine therapeutic drug candidate Tollovir™, while also developing the 3CL protease diagnostic TolloTest™.

To purchase Tollovid please visit Amazon or www.MyTollovid.com . For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/ .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from the competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Todos Corporate Contact:

Daniel Hirsch CFO

Todos Medical

917-983-4229 x 104

[email protected]

Todos Press Contact:

Kyle Kappmeier

JConnelly

Vice President 973-975-7827

[email protected]