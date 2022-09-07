Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

07.09.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 07.09.2022

Date 07.09.2022 Exchange transaction Buy Share class ORNBV Amount 10,610 Average price/share 44.4667 EUR Highest price/share 44.8200 EUR Lowest price/share 44.1900 EUR Total price 471,791.69 EUR

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 07.09.2022:

ORNBV 596 054

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:

Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment