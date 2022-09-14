Zealand Pharma to Participate in Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Press release – No. 4/ 2022

Zealand Pharma to Participate in Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, September 7, 2022 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078,) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that the company will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Presentation: 12:20 p.m. ET / 6:20 p.m. CET

A live webcast of the event will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investor section of the Company’s website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website following the presentation.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (“Zealand”) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. In addition, license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and AstraZeneca create opportunities for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide investigational agents currently in development.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. that includes Boston. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com.

Contact:

Anna Krassowska, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: [email protected]

David Rosen (U.S. Media)
Argot Partners
Email: [email protected]

