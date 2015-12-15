OTCcoin (OTC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – September 26, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed OTCcoin (OTC) on September 22, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the OTC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Providing blockchain-based P2P exchange service, OTCmarket enables its users to buy and sell crypto assets in an easy, safe, and fast way. Its native token OTCcoin (OTC) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on September 22, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing OTCmarket

OTCmarket is a platform that allows its users to swap with their desired coins. With the atomic swap method, users can swap the tokens or coins they have with the coins or tokens they want. The platform provides a differentiated service from the existing Uniswap and PancakeSwap in which only the same blockchain method is swapped. Users can also register for sale at the price they want. The coin-to-coin price is reflected in real time and the exchange rate is determined.

To enjoy the service provided by OTCmarket, one could just download the App from the google play store and then connect their wallet with it. A user must sign up by entering their member information to be able to trade. Once these steps are done, users need to purchase and hold the platform’s native token OTCcoin in the market in order to pay fees for inter-coin swap transaction in OTCmarket, where one can trade the coin they want to swap, or select an item that has already been registered and swap it with their own coin.

In addition, messenger and group community functions were developed by OTCmarket to increase consensus and participation among users. OTCcoin is provided as a bonus when a friend is recommended when registering as a member on the OTCmarket, while being used as a payment coin when using DApp and P2P transactions.

About OTC Token

OTCcoin (OTC) is the native token that is essential in the OTCmarket. It can be used as the key currency and transaction currency in the exchange, has universal scalability, and can prove its value through listing and exchange of various linked tokens.

Based on ERC-20, OTC has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e. 2,000,000,000) tokens, of which 50% will be managed by the foundation, and the remaining 50% will be distributed as 25% of sales and 25% of compensation according to sales. Tokens sold through sale will be used for operating expenses for business promotion (40%), marketing and publicity expenses (25%), and platform development expenses (35%).

The OTC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on September 22, 2022, investors who are interested in the OTCmarket investment can easily buy and sell OTC token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

